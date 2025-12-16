Confused On Screen Usage For Your Children? These Tips Might Help

For many Indian parents, the question isn't whether children should use screens, it's how much and what kind of usage is healthy. In a digital age where screens support education and entertainment alike, deciding what's too much and what's helpful can be surprisingly confusing. Part of the challenge is that “screen time” isn't just one thing. It can be educational or passive, interactive or sedentary, and part of schoolwork or pure play. Added to that are conflicting messages from schools, social circles, and even other parents and older children demanding more freedom with their devices.

With so many variables, it's no wonder parents aren't sure how to manage it all. Research and expert guidelines provide a scientific basis for screen time limits, but studies also show that many children exceed these limits and that both too much and unsupervised screen use can affect sleep, behaviour, development and social-emotional health. Here's how to untangle the confusion and build a realistic approach to screen use in your home.

Tips to help parents navigate children's screen usage

1. Understand what the guidelines actually say

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen exposure before age 2, and limited screen time thereafter, with a maximum of 1 hour per day for ages 2 to 5 and less than 2 hours per day for older children. These limits are meant to ensure screens do not replace crucial activities like play, sleep and family interaction.

2. Remember that not all screen time is equal

Educational or interactive content such as apps that teach language skills or video chats with family differs from passive watching. Research highlights that the quality of screen content matters as much as the quantity.

3. Set clear household rules together

Instead of vague limits like “no screens after dinner,” create specific, consistent rules that everyone understands, for example, “one hour only after homework,” or “no devices at the table.” Consistency reduces confusion and makes enforcement easier.

4. Make a family media plan

Experts recommend a family media plan that includes screen-free times (like meals and bedtime), tech-free zones (like bedrooms), and agreed daily limits. A plan helps align expectations between parents and children.

5. Avoid using screens as babysitters

Screens are tempting shortcuts when parents are busy or stressed, but using devices to soothe tantrums or keep children occupied frequently teaches dependence rather than healthy habits. Rather than screens, offer toys, books, or simple games.

6. Watch for sleep disruption and blue light effects

Screens especially before bedtime, can delay sleep onset and disrupt circadian rhythms, partly due to blue light exposure. This can worsen mood, concentration and school performance. Consider limiting screens at least 30–60 minutes before bedtime.

7. Model healthy behaviour your child can imitate

Children learn by watching. If adults constantly check phones or binge Netflix, children often mimic those habits. Parents who demonstrate balanced device use make it easier for children to follow screen limits.

8. Revisit your rules as your child grows

One size does not fit all. As children mature, their needs, responsibilities and the role of screens in their lives change. Regularly revisit screen rules, involve older children in the discussion so they develop ownership of their digital habits.

Understanding and monitoring screen time for children doesn't have to be overwhelming. With clear guidelines, a tailored family media plan, good open conversations, and consistent modelling of healthy habits, parents can confidently guide their children's digital lives, ensuring that technology supports growth, not detracts from it.

References

Global Prevalence of Meeting Screen Time Guidelines Among Children 5 Years and Younger: A Meta-analysis, JAMA Pediatrics, 2023.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Indian Academy of Pediatrics Guidelines on Screen Time and Digital Wellness in Infants, Children and Adolescents, Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), 2021.

Screen Time and Children: How to Guide Your Child, Mayo Clinic, 2024.

Associations of Excessive Screen Time and Early Screen Exposure with Health-Related Quality of Life and Behavioural Problems, BMC Public Health, 2022.

Pediatricians' Knowledge of Screen Use and Identifying of Own Children's Screen Use Habits, The Medical Bulletin of Haseki, 2024.

Screen Time Guidelines for Children Under 5, NCBI Bookshelf (Physical Activity, Sedentary Behaviour and Sleep Guidelines), 2020.

Indian Academy of Pediatrics: Screen Time Guidelines for Parents (PDF), Indian Academy of Pediatrics, 2021.