Coldrif, Respifresh TR And ReLife: WHO Issues Global Warning Against These Three Indian Cough Syrups

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an alert against three contaminated cough syrups - Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife from Sresan Pharmaceutical, Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and Shape Pharma, respectively. WHO has urged national regulatory authorities around the world to report any detection of these medicines in their countries immediately. The organisation has also emphasised that these contaminated products pose significant health risks and can lead to severe, potentially life-threatening illnesses. This warning follows the tragic deaths of at least 20 children, all under the age of five, due to contaminated cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh.

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation informed the World Health Organization (WHO) that several children have died from suspected kidney failure following their consumption of the cough syrup Coldrif in Madhya Pradesh. In response, the WHO requested further clarification regarding the causes of these child deaths, the specific cough syrups involved, and other relevant details.

The WHO's alert also stated that individuals possessing any of these products should refrain from using them under any circumstances. If you or someone you know has used these products or experienced an adverse event or unexpected side effect, it is crucial to seek immediate medical advice from a healthcare professional or contact a poison control centre.

Additionally, WHO has called for heightened surveillance and vigilance in monitoring the supply of these medications. "Healthcare professionals should report the detection of these substandard products and any incident of adverse effects, or lack of expected effects, to their National Regulatory Authorities or National Pharmacovigilance Centre. The WHO advises increased surveillance and diligence within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by these substandard products. Increased surveillance of the informal/unregulated market is also advised. National regulatory authorities and law enforcement authorities are advised to immediately notify the WHO if these products are detected in their country," the alert stated.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed on Friday that these toxic cough syrups had not been shipped to the United States.

"Nevertheless, WHO encourages National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) to consider targeted market surveillance, with particular attention to informal and unregulated supply chains where products may circulate undetected. NRAs are also advised to carefully evaluate risks associated with any oral liquid medicines originating from the same manufacturing sites- particularly those produced since December 2024," the alert mentioned.

During the first week of October, multiple child deaths were reported within a span of 15 days in Madhya Pradesh. Within a few days of consuming Coldrif cough syrup, many children died due to kidney failure. The cough syrup contained dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent, which led to symptoms such as lethargy and dark urine, ultimately resulting in kidney failure. The Health Ministry has confirmed that samples from the Tamil Nadu manufacturing unit of Coldrif contained DEG above permissible limits. On October 2, the authorities declared that the samples were found to be adulterated, containing an alarming 48.6% weight/volume of DEG. The centre immediately banned the sale, distribution and stock of Coldrif and similar cough syrups.

