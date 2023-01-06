Struggling With Frequent Cold And Cough? Here's How To Avoid It

The winter season can make us more susceptible to catching cold and cough

Winter is frequently referred to as flu season due to the influx of the common cold virus at this time of year. You most certainly have a cough or cold now that it's that time of year. Although the condition is not particularly dangerous, dealing with it can be difficult because of how contagious it can be.

It could be great if your immunity were in peak condition during this period, which the common cold might momentarily impair. Fortunately, there are several habits you may adopt to guard against contracting winter ailments like the common cold and cough. Read on to find out.

Here are some tips to follow in winter to prevent the flu:

1. Stay active

Research has very clearly shown how exercise affects immunity, and there is a large positive association between robust immunity and frequent exercise. Exercise can also significantly improve a person's immune system's resiliency to stress. In fact, the immediate aftermath of exercise is said to temporarily boost one's immunological response.

2. Take steam

Steam can be used to treat colds and coughs in the winter as well as to avoid them. Dust allergies are frequently triggered by dry air. Ailments caused by poor air quality can be relieved by using a humidifier to enhance humidity in one's environment or by inhaling steam. During the winter, be sure to breathe in steam every 3 to 4 days.

3. Eat more healthy fats

Omega-3 fatty acid consumption has also been connected to the inflammation response of killer cells that occurs after exercise and goes after the common cold virus. The majority of omega-3 fatty acids can be found in salmon-type fish, although vegetarians can also acquire them through almonds and other supplements.

4. Wash hands timely

If someone around is ill, wash your hands frequently with soap and water. In fact, thorough hand washing might be the most efficient method of stopping the spread of illnesses. Hand sanitisers with alcohol in them also work well. Maintain good sanitisation when outdoors.

5. Quit smoking

Regular and severe colds are more common in heavy smokers. The immune response, your body's fight against pathogens, is harmed even by being around smoking. The nasal passages become dry from smoke. Your cilia, the little hairs that border your nose and lungs and aid in removing cold and flu viruses, are impacted.

6. Drink moderately

Drinking too much weakens the immune system. You could become more susceptible to problems and infections as a result. Your body loses water as a result of alcohol. Which discussed above can cause irritation in the nose and mouth.

7. Sunbathe

It has been suggested that vitamin D has a role in the immune system's efficient operation. Because of the cloud cover in the winter, vitamin D deficits are particularly common. Most people can get their recommended daily dosage of vitamin D from just 30 minutes of direct sunlight each day. To maintain your immune system functioning at its best, be sure to consciously consume this vitamin D.

Follow these tips strictly if you are prone to cold and cough in winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.