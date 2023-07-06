Coconut Water And Other Foods & Drinks Diabetics Should Avoid This Summer

nstead of fruit juices, one can use unsweetened almond milk or plain Greek yogurt

Summer is a season known for its scorching temperatures and the need for refreshing foods and drinks. However, for individuals with diabetes, it's important to be cautious about their choices to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Below we discuss foods that diabetics should avoid consuming this summer.

7 foods or drinks that diabetics should avoid this summer:

1. Coconut water

While coconut water is marketed as a healthy and natural hydrating option, it contains carbohydrates and sugar. If purchased in a processed form, it can quickly raise blood sugar levels. Diabetics should opt for plain water or sugar-free alternatives that can keep them properly hydrated without affecting their blood sugar levels.

2. Fruit juices

Although fruit juices may seem like a healthy choice, they are loaded with natural sugars that can spike blood sugar levels. These sugar levels are often concentrated, as several fruits are used to make a glass of juice. It is advisable for diabetics to choose whole fruits instead, as they contain dietary fiber that helps regulate blood sugar.

3. Fruit smoothies

Although a refreshing choice during hot summer days, fruit smoothies can often pack a high amount of sugars, especially when prepared with sweetened yogurt, fruit juices, or added sugars. It is advisable for diabetics to monitor their servings and opt for smoothies with a controlled amount of carbohydrate content. Instead of fruit juices, one can use unsweetened almond milk or plain Greek yogurt and add low-sugar fruits like berries or half a banana.

4. Frozen yogurt

While it may seem like a healthier alternative to ice cream, frozen yogurt can still be loaded with added sugars and carbohydrates. Many commercial frozen yogurts contain sweetened fruit syrups, cookies, or candy toppings, which can significantly impact blood sugar levels. Diabetics should be cautious when consuming frozen yogurt, opt for plain or sugar-free varieties, and limit their portion sizes.

5. Barbecue sauces and marinades

Many barbecue sauces and marinades contain high levels of sugar, as well as unhealthy additives like high-fructose corn syrup. These can lead to increased blood sugar levels and weight gain. Diabetics should opt for low-sugar or sugar-free versions, or even try making their own using natural sweeteners or herbs and spices.

6. Iced coffee or tea beverages

While a cold brew or iced tea can be a refreshing summer drink, flavored versions often contain syrups, sweeteners, and high-fat milk or cream. These ingredients can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels. Diabetics should opt for unsweetened versions, use low-fat or plant-based milk alternatives, and avoid additional sweeteners. One can also try infusing their water with fresh fruits or herbs to add flavor without added sugars.

7. Smoothie bowls

Smoothie bowls have gained popularity as a healthy and Instagram-worthy meal. However, these bowls often consist of a smoothie base topped with granola, honey, dried fruits, or chocolate chips, which can significantly increase the calorie and carbohydrate content. Instead, diabetics can prepare their own smoothie bowls using low-sugar fruits, sugar-free granola, and nuts for added crunch and protein.

In conclusion, diabetics should be mindful of their food and drink choices during the summer months to maintain stable blood sugar levels. It is always advisable for individuals with diabetes to consult with their healthcare provider or a registered dietitian for personalized guidance and recommendations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.