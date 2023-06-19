Coconut Malai Can Offer You These Many Health Benefits

Eating coconut malai can help promote heart health

A refreshing glass of coconut water is always welcomed on a hot sunny day. Many times, while drinking straight from a coconut, our senses are often distracted by a creamy and mushy flesh, coconut meat or 'malai' as we call it. It rightfully gives the perfect ending to the coconut water drinking session. Agree? However, many people choose to ignore the malai and leave it alone. The mushy white flesh or coconut meat brings a throng of health benefits to us, just like the other derivatives of coconut milk, coconut oil, and coconut water. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram post talked about the health benefits of eating coconut meat.

Health benefits of coconut malai

Promotes heart health

It is true that coconut meat has a high content of fat but it would be a relief to know it is all good. Coconut meat contains coconut oil, which according to the health expert, boosts HDL (good) cholesterol and reduces LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Improves digestion

It is rich in fibre, which helps bulk up the stool and supports bowel regularity, keeping the digestive system healthy. The fibre content in coconut has been found to lower blood sugar levels, Lovneet Batra said. She further explained that fibre - found in coconut - slows down the conversion of carbohydrates into sugar, thus lowering the blood sugar levels in individuals.

Stregthens the immune system

Manganese and antioxidants in coconut boosts the immune system and also reduces inflammation.

Enhances memory and brain function

The MCTs (medium-chain triglycerides) found in coconut meat provides an alternative fuel source to glucose, which may aid people experiencing impaired memory or brain function.

May help in weight loss

Contrary to common belief, coconut meat can actually help you to lose some weight instead of piling on fat in the body, if you eat it in moderation. The power-packed fat in the meat keeps you sated for a long time. The good amount of protein also helps in keeping you full for a long time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.