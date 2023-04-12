Do Not Miss The Goodness Of Coconut Malai This Summer; Here Are Some Health Benefits

Coconut malai can help you improve gut health

Staying well-hydrated should be your primary diet goal in summer. Other than water, coconut water is often a common choice that many choose to prevent dehydration. Drinking coconut water can offer you several health benefits. It is a good source of several nutrients including calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and many more. It is also loaded with antioxidants. Coconut water also supports heart health and is good for people with diabetes. But many drink the water and discard the coconut. And this way you are missing all the benefits of coconut malai. The thick malai inside a coconut can offer you several health benefits. You can easily scrape it off and enjoy it as it is. Let's look at the benefits of eating coconut malai.

Health benefits of coconut malai

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared an Instagram story stating the reasons why you should not throw away the coconut malai. Here are these:

1. Can help fight the summer heat

According to the nutritionist, eating coconut malai can help combat excess heat in summer. It leaves a cooling effect on the body.

2. Improves gut health

A healthy gut is crucial for your overall health. Coconut malai can help strengthen your gut bacteria. Other than coconut malai, probiotics and prebiotics are also good for your gut.

Coconut malai helps improve gut bacteria

Photo Credit: istock

3. Reduces inflammation

Uncontrolled inflammation is harmful to your health. Some foods can naturally help lower inflammation. Coconut malai is one of them.

4. Improves cholesterol levels

Coconut malai is also good for your heart. The nutritionist mentioned that the MCTs in coconut malai have been linked to lower levels of bad cholesterol in the body.

Coconut malai can also be used topically. It can work as an excellent moisturiser.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.