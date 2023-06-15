Choose White Rice Over Roti If You Have These Health Conditions

Switch to white rice you're struggling with PCOS, endometriosis, IBS or insulin sensitivity

A large part of our overall health and well-being boils down to our lifestyle. Our diet and daily levels of physical exercise have a large impact on our health. Different foods are known to come with different benefits. Recently, renowned nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shared a thought-provoking Instagram post in this regard. In the video post, she could be seen enjoying a meal of white rice with chicken. In her caption, she advises, "If you're struggling with PCOS, Endometriosis, IBS, Insulin sensitivity or even SIBO... Please switch to white rice for a while and or even forever to see the effect on your symptoms." Rashi further highlights the fact that the wheat we consume today is different from what it used to be. By suggesting a switch to rice, she offers a potential solution that could significantly benefit many people.

That is not all. In the clip, Rashi Chowdhary also explains that it's important to keep a few key points in mind before eliminating wheat and switching to rice. Below are the pointers that she stated:

Pair with vegetables or protein: Maintain portion control and enhance the nutritional value of your meal. Make sure to include an adequate number of vegetables or protein alongside the white rice. This combination will provide a well-rounded meal that supports overall health. Choose white rice over brown: Opt for white rice instead of brown due to the arsenic levels found in brown rice. Sensitive guts may have difficulty handling these levels. White rice is generally considered better for reducing toxin exposure in the body. Use high-quality fats: When cooking your white rice, utilise healthy fat mediums such as ghee, coconut oil, butter, avocado oil, or mustard oil. These fats not only add flavour but also offer various health benefits. Rashi's recommended meal was prepared using ghee and almond yoghurt. Embrace white rice without fear: Many people have concerns about introducing white rice into their diets. However, Rashi Chowdhary encourages individuals to overcome this fear and enjoy white rice as part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle. It can be a versatile and satisfying option when consumed mindfully and paired with nutritious accompaniments.

Before making a major dietary change, it is always advisable to speak to an expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.