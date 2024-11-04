Changing Weather & Air Pollution Can Make You More Susceptible To Infections; Follow These Tips To Stay Safe

Dress in layers to protect yourself against sudden weather changes

Changing weather and increased air pollution can indeed make us more susceptible to infections. Seasonal transitions, especially from warmer to cooler weather, can weaken our immune system as the body adjusts to temperature fluctuations. Cold air also dries out the nasal passages and respiratory tract, which can reduce their natural defences against airborne pathogens. Air pollution compounds this vulnerability, as pollutants like particulate matter and toxins can irritate the respiratory system, making it easier for viruses and bacteria to penetrate and cause infections. Pollutants can also compromise the immune response, reducing the body's ability to fight off infections effectively. Together, changing weather and pollution create conditions that elevate the risk of respiratory illnesses, colds, and other infections. Keep reading as we share a list of tips you can follow to stay safe.

Tips to help you stay safe as the weather gets colder

1. Wear a mask in high-pollution areas

When air quality is poor, wearing a mask can help filter out harmful particles and pollutants. Choose masks with N95 or N99 ratings for better protection. Masks act as a barrier, not only reducing pollution intake but also protecting against airborne pathogens.

2. Boost indoor air quality with air purifiers

Using an air purifier in your home can significantly improve indoor air quality by removing pollutants, allergens, and airborne microbes. Look for purifiers with HEPA filters, which capture even the smallest particles, to create a cleaner, healthier environment.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water keeps your respiratory passages and immune system functioning well. Hydration helps maintain the mucus lining in the respiratory tract, which acts as a defence against pathogens and pollutants. Aim for at least 8 cups of water daily.

4. Wash hands

Regularly Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water is essential, especially during colder seasons when viruses spread easily. Hand hygiene helps remove contaminants and bacteria, reducing the risk of infection from touching your face or food.

5. Use a humidifier

Dry air can irritate the respiratory tract, making it more susceptible to infections. A humidifier adds moisture to indoor air, helping to keep nasal passages moist and more effective at trapping and expelling pathogens.

6. Strengthen immunity with a balanced diet

Eating nutrient-rich foods can help bolster your immune system. Include fruits and vegetables high in vitamin C, antioxidants, and zinc, such as oranges, berries, spinach, and nuts, to support immunity and combat the effects of pollution on the body.

7. Avoid outdoor exercise during high pollution times

Exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high can expose you to more toxins. Try to work out indoors on poor air quality days or exercise early in the morning when pollution is often lower.

8. Practice breathing exercises

Regular breathing exercises can help strengthen the lungs and improve their capacity to filter out pollutants. Deep breathing, yoga, or pranayama practices enhance lung health, making the respiratory system more resilient against external irritants.

9. Wear weather-appropriate clothing

Dress in layers to protect yourself against sudden weather changes. Staying warm helps maintain your body's immune response, reducing the likelihood of respiratory infections triggered by cold weather.

Following these tips can help reduce the risk of infections during seasonal changes and periods of poor air quality, keeping both the respiratory system and immune system strong.

