Hospitals and other clinical establishments are required to display their service rates in English and the local language now as centre urges states and Union Territories to ensure these provisions are followed.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs, asking them to review compliance with rules on displaying healthcare charges and issue directions to the authorities concerned.

The rules require clinical establishments to display rates for each type of service and facility at a conspicuous location accessible to patients and their attendants. The requirement is part of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Rules, 2012.

The Centre's letter also flags the need for transparency in treatment costs for foreign patients. States and UTs have been asked to encourage clinical establishments to prominently display package rates, wherever applicable, for patients travelling to India on Medical and Ayush Visas.

States responsible for enforcement

The implementation of these provisions rests with states and UTs, as health is a State subject. While the central law applies only in states and UTs covered by it, other jurisdictions regulate clinical establishments under their respective laws, some of which also provide for the display of rates.

Srivastava has asked state and UT administrations to direct the relevant authorities and clinical establishments to ensure that charges are displayed clearly and in accordance with the applicable regulations.

The requirement is intended to allow patients to understand treatment costs in advance and reduce disputes over bills. For international patients, the display of package rates is also aimed at reducing pricing-related grievances.

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