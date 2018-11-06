Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Suggests Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies To Beat Smog

Poor air quality leads to adverse health outcomes from exposure to air pollution.

Air pollution is a major cause of death and disease globally. This time the quality of air is extremely poor and the condition is most likely to worsen after the festival Diwali. Air pollution is a serious issue which has a negative impact on the human health and the environment. Poor air quality leads to adverse health outcomes from exposure to air pollution. This includes cardiovascular disease, asthma and other respiratory diseases, and even certain types of cancer. However, it is extremely essential that we take certain precautions to deal with air pollution. The best way out is to stay indoors and spend less time outdoors. Also, there are certain home remedies that can help beat the negative effect of the toxic air that we breathe.

Simple yet effective home remedies to beat the pollution:



1. Homemade laddoo:

In order to beat the air pollution, the first thing you can do is make some healthy laddoos. For this you need soonth, gul and ghee. Take equal amounts of dry ginger, jaggery and ghee. Mix all the ingredients well and roll it into small balls. You can have one laddoo every morning and one before going to bed. This can be helpful after you have returned home after spending long time outdoors. These laddoos are great for health, prevents inflammation and flu, helps people with sinuses and aids in digestion.

2. Sugar cane:

Sugar cane helps protect you from air pollution. You can either chew on it and spit the fibre out or simply make a fresh juice out of it. This helps cleanse and helps detoxify the liver. It is rich in micro nutrients that helps boosts the immune system. It also helps beat lethargy, laziness and low moods which is caused due to smog.



3. Herbal drink:

Herbal teas are a great home remedy for fighting air pollution. To make an effective herbal tea you will need milk, kesar, turmeric or haldi and soaked sabja or tulsi seeds. For this you need to heat milk and add kesar and haldi while still on the boil. Once it gets boiled add one tablespoon of soaked tulsi seeds after you pour it in a cup. You can also add powdered jaggery to enhance the taste. The volatile oils from kesar will prevent skin and hair damage, sabja or tulsi seeds will keep you from infections and chronic illnesses, allergies and bloating. Turmeric and milk is a potent and well known recovery and anti-inflammatory combination.

Some other tips that can help you with air pollution:



1. Exercise:

Do not give up on physical exercise. But avoid exercising in the crowded or polluted areas. Physical exercise can be done indoors.

2. Hydrated:

It is very important that you stay well hydrated when the air quality is poor. Ensure that you drink enough water throughout the day or other healthy drinks like coconut water and fresh lime.

3. Vitamins:

Vitamin D, Vitamin B12 and carotene supplements are helpful when the air pollution is rising.

