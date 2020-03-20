Celebrity Fitness Trainer Gives Diet And Workout Tips To Stay Fit When Working From Home Or In Self-Quarantine

Work from home fitness tips: Reduce your portion size as your physical activity is lesser right now

Work from home fitness tips: For all those who are working from home or are self-isolating, it is important to maintain your fitness and be physically active. Sitting has been identified as the new smoking, and can negatively impact your health by causing back pain, weight gain, and much more. We speak to Mumbai-based celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa about ways to improve your fitness levels, especially since one is spending more time at home. Channa mentions that there are numerous exercises that people can do at home, including both weight training and cardio exercises.

Diet and workout tips: Fitness tips to follow when working from home or in self-quarantine

Channa gives a few examples of exercises you can do at home:

Squats (all variations of it)

Squats and jumps

Planks (all variations)

Yoga

Pilates

Mountain climbing

Knee-bend push-ups

Lunges

Step-ups

Jumping jacks

Leg picks (forward, sideways and backwards)

Toe touch

Planks is a full body workout that can be done at home

Photo Credit: iStock

You can do 10 to 15 reps in 4 to 5 sets of each of these exercises. "Make sure you take up workouts that target different body parts. There are also full body workouts that you can do," Channa says. For instance, you can choose lower body and abs workout one day, and upper body, arms and back the other day and so on.

On being asked on how much can one's strength and fitness be affected by missing the gym or not lifting weights in the gym, Channa explains, "There is not much difference between lifting weights in the gym and doing body weight exercises at home. When you workout on machines, you can start with lighter weights and gradually shift to heavier ones. This is a limitation in body weight exercises, but one can still do a good workout with those."

Here is an ab workout that you can do at home:

How to prevent weight gain when working from home or self-quarantine?

Channa recommends a few diet modifications when you are working from home.

Consume fewer carbs since your overall physical activity is going to be lesser than usual. Reduce portion size. With less movement, your body would also need lesser food. Include different kinds of lentils in your diet. Switch to brown rice from white rice. Eat more vegetables and fruits. Do healthy snacking in-between meals with nuts, seeds, peanuts, ghee-roasted makhanas, etc. Avoid food from outside. Practice intermittent fasting if possible.

(Vinod Channa is a Mumbai-based fitness trainer. His clientele includes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, John Abraham, Shamita Shetty and Genelia Deshmukh to name a few.)

