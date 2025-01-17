Celebrity Fitness Instructor Shares Different Pilates Exercises & Their Benefits

Pilates has a reputation for being less of a workout and more of a glorified stretching session. It is often associated with dancers and a workout catered to women due to the presumption that it's too easy or slow, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Pilates might be a low-impact method of exercise but it increases your muscular strength, endurance and flexibility just as well. In her latest Instagram post, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala challenged the notion of pilates being a women's workout and shared some exercises to try for men.

She starts with a single leg stretch, which strengthens your core and improves stability. Next up, we have the mermaid exercise. It stretches the side of your body and improves spinal flexibility. You can also try the plank to single-leg pike routine. It builds core strength, stability and shoulder endurance. Swimming is one of the simpler pilates exercises. It strengthens the back and core, while also enhancing posture. Rollover to the teaser is good for core strength and spinal mobility. In the caption, Yasmin wrote, "Breaking myths one exercise at a time. Pilates: not just for women! Real Men Do Pilates."

In her previous Instagram post, Yasmin Karachiwala shared her 5-minute abs workout routine on Instagram. In the video, the fitness expert is seen demonstrating a set of simple yet effective exercises that you can perform in the comforts of your home. In the caption, she wrote, “This spicy 5 Minute Abs workout is guaranteed to make your abs burn! Do each exercise for a minute without any rest in between to get your abs on fire...Repeat for another round or two if you want to challenge yourself!”

The exercises shown in the video include:

1. Tuck in crunch

2. Single straight leg stretch

3. Plank tik tok

4. Single leg v-up

5. Seated crossbody twist

Try this routine suggested by Yasmin Karachiwala at home for a fitter you.

