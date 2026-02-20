Cardiologist Shares Smart Street Food Choices That Won't Harm Your Health

Street food is often synonymous with indulgence. The lively atmosphere of bustling markets, the enticing aromas wafting through the air, and the colourful displays of different foods all contribute to a sensory experience that is hard to resist. However, many street food options can be unhealthy indulgences, often high in calories, saturated fats, sugars, and sodium. But making a few smart choices can help ensure this indulgence doesn't have to be a health compromise. As noted by renowned cardiologist Dr. Alok Chopra, smart street choices can be both "simple, affordable, and deeply satisfying".

"True nourishment often lies in these timeless Indian bites that provide high nutritional value without the luxury price tag," he wrote in the post. By choosing roasted, steamed, or boiled options over deep-fried snacks, you can enjoy the vibrant flavours of the street while supporting your wellness goals. Dr. Chopra further listed some healthy street food picks.

Healthy street food picks you must try

1. Roasted chana

A powerhouse of plant-based protein, roasted chana is an ideal snacking option. It's rich in fibre, which supports weight management and promotes gut health. Roasted chana is also rich in essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and potassium.

2. Light bhel puri

A classic street snack, light bhel puri is typically made from puffed rice and mixed with vegetables and tangy chutneys. It's low in fat and high in fibre, making it a refreshing and healthy snack option that is easy on the digestive system.

3. Corn bhutta

Roasted on an open flame and rubbed with lemon and salt, bhutta is a low-processed snack packed with fibre and antioxidants. It supports heart health and aids digestion. It's a great way to enjoy a wholesome snack that is both satisfying and nutritious.

4. Sweet potato

Often served as a tangy chaat with lemon and pepper, sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, fibre, and vitamins A and C. They provide steady, long-lasting energy and are excellent for skin and hair health. Sweet potatoes are a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional fried snacks.

5. Boiled eggs

A common street food offering, boiled eggs are rich in protein, which supports muscle health and keeps you feeling full longer. They are also convenient to eat on the go and make for a balanced addition to your street food choices.

Some tips to consider

Making a few mindful choices can help you enjoy street food without compromising your health. Here are some strategies to consider:

1. Prioritise fresh ingredients

Look for dishes made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Fresh ingredients typically offer more nutrients and fewer unhealthy additives.

2. Portion control

Street food portions can be generous. Opt for smaller servings or share with a friend to help manage calorie intake.

3. Choose cooking methods wisely

Favour grilled, steamed, or roasted options instead of fried foods, which tend to be higher in unhealthy fats.

4. Balance your meal

Aim for a mix of proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Including a variety of food groups can help you feel more satisfied and nourished.

By making these mindful selections, you can savour the diverse and vibrant world of street food while keeping your meals healthy and balanced.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.