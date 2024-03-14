Can't Sleep At Night? Follow These Tips For Better Health & To Fight Insomnia

Avoid alcohol close to bedtime as it can disrupt sleep patterns and lead to fragmented sleep

Improving sleep quality and combating insomnia involves adopting various strategies that promote relaxation, create a conducive sleep environment, and regulate sleep-wake cycles. In this article, we discuss strategies to help improve your sleep cycle and quality of sleep.

Effective strategies to help fight insomnia and boost sleep quality:

1. Establish a consistent sleep schedule

Set a fixed bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends. Regular sleep-wake patterns regulate your body's internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up naturally.

2. Create a relaxing bedtime routine

Engage in calming activities before bed, such as reading, taking a warm bath, or practicing relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation. A bedtime routine signals to your body that it's time to wind down, helping to relax both mind and body for better sleep.

3. Limit exposure to screens before bed

Avoid electronic devices (smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs) at least an hour before bedtime, as the blue light emitted can interfere with melatonin production. Reduced exposure to screens promotes the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles, leading to improved sleep quality.

4. Create a comfortable sleep environment

Keep your bedroom cool, quiet, and dark. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows. A comfortable sleep environment minimises disruptions and discomfort, enhancing your ability to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night.

5. Watch your diet and avoid stimulants

Limit caffeine and nicotine intake, especially in the afternoon and evening. Avoid heavy meals close to bedtime. Stimulants like caffeine can interfere with sleep onset and disrupt sleep cycles, while heavy meals may cause discomfort and indigestion, making it harder to fall asleep.

6. Stay active during the day

Engage in regular physical activity, but avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime. Regular exercise promotes better sleep quality by reducing stress and anxiety, as well as helping regulate sleep-wake cycles.

7. Manage stress and anxiety

Practice stress-reduction techniques such as mindfulness, yoga, or progressive muscle relaxation. Managing stress and anxiety can help quiet the mind and relax the body, making it easier to fall asleep and improving sleep quality.

8. Limit naps during the day

If you must nap, keep it short (20-30 minutes) and avoid napping late in the day. Excessive daytime napping can disrupt nighttime sleep patterns, leading to difficulty falling asleep and reduced sleep quality.

9. Limit alcohol intake before bed

Avoid alcohol close to bedtime as it can disrupt sleep patterns and lead to fragmented sleep. While alcohol may initially make you feel drowsy, it can disrupt sleep cycles, leading to poor sleep quality and frequent awakenings during the night.

10. Seek professional help when needed

If you've tried various strategies and still struggle with insomnia, consult a healthcare professional for personalised guidance and treatment options. A healthcare provider can help identify underlying causes of insomnia and recommend appropriate interventions, such as therapy or medication, to improve sleep quality.

Consistently following these strategies can help you combat insomnia and improve sleep quality, leading to better overall health and well-being. However, it's essential to remember that individual responses may vary, and it may take time to find the combination of strategies that works best for you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.