Can Diet Cure Cancer: Our Expert Refutes Navjot Singh Sidhu's Claim

More than 260 oncologists from Tata Memorial Hospital have refuted recent statements by former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu about his wife's cancer treatment. Sidhu claimed that Navjot Kaur Sidhu's recovery was due to a diet incorporating turmeric, neem, and intermittent fasting. However, the oncologists attributed her recovery to standard medical treatments. Sidhu announced that his wife is clinically cancer-free, sharing details of her diet and fasting regimen during a video conference. He asserted that these practices played a role in curing her “incurable” disease.

Dr Aditi Agarwal, Associate Director of Radiation Oncology at Max Hospital Saket helps us understand the role of alternate therapies in cancer treatment. Cancer is a complex disease caused by genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. It is the most common non-communicable disease, globally affecting all age groups and both sexes. Cancer treatment rates depend on the stage of the disease as well as the natural biology/ course of the disease. Cancer treatment is delivered as per guidelines recommended by various national and international organizations based on robust evidence obtained from well conducted studies conducted over several decades. This data comes from thousands of patients having been treated with a particular regimen, followed by clinicians all over the world. And new updates are added regularly to these guidelines as and when there is any advancement in the field.

It is important that treatment for any cancer is delivered under the supervision and advice of trained oncologists. Cancer usually has a multimodality approach, needing the integration of 2 or 3 specialties to cure/control the disease at the best.

Diet plays an important role in our life, as it helps maintain energy levels, boost immunity and also protect us from several diseases. This becomes more important during an illness or treatment as body need more energy and nutrinets to fight the ongoing stress in body. Consumption of some selective components/substances in excess, however may prove to be deleterious as well. Alternate therapies and dietary modifications can help in building immunity and hence tolerance to anticancer therapy/minimize side effects, however there is no data/evidence/report on alternate therapies being able to control cancer/cure it in any form in absence of anticancer therapy.

Diet cannot cure cancer as cancer is a complex disease that arises from genetic mutations, environmental exposures, and multifactorial processes that drive uncontrolled cell growth. While a nutritious diet can strengthen the immune system, reduce inflammation, and support the body during treatment, it cannot directly target or eliminate cancer cells.

A recent statement by a renowned cricketer on neem, haldi being able to cure his wifes cancer is absolutely illogical, as it is the anti-cancer treatment with chemotherapy, radiation and surgery which is curative/controls cancer, rather than the dietary substances mentioned by him. There is no evidence or study to support use of these agents for cancer cure independently and such statements are completely misleading. Such information can misguide people and cause them to rely on alternate therapies instead of the standard treatment for cancer. This can unfortunately lead cancer cells to multiply and progress, making the disease incurable if left untreated.

Also it has been clarified in various scientific meetings/ discussions/ that starving cancer cells and not consuming sugar/carbohydrates does not help in cancer control. This is one of the myths listed by WHO few years back. In fact, all cells in human body metabolise food into glucose and utilize it for human functions. Not consuming carbohydrates actually starves body cells of the glucose, energy required for functioning, making tolerance to any treatment difficult, induces lethargy, weakness and irritability.

Cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and immunotherapy are designed to attack the disease at a molecular level, something food cannot achieve. Although certain foods contain bioactive compounds that may have cancer-fighting properties, their effects are not potent enough to replace medical interventions. Diet is crucial for prevention, managing side effects, and enhancing overall health, but it must be part of a broader, scientifically validated treatment approach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.