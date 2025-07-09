King Charles' Red Eye During Macron's Visit Sparks Concerns, Palace Issues Statement

King Charles was recently spotted with a bloodshot eye as he welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to Windsor on Tuesday. King Charles was joined by Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William to roll out the welcome wagon for Macron, who touched down in England Tuesday morning. But as soon as he stepped out, the British monarch was noticed with a bloodshot red eye, raising fresh concerns over his health. In one image going viral online, King Charles' redness in one eye could be easily spotted.

According to People, the Buckingham Palace was quick to issue an explanation, clarifying that the monarch had experienced a burst blood vessel in one eye. The palace added that it is just one of those things and unrelated to any other health condition, including the King's ongoing cancer treatment.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a burst blood vessel in the eye, medically known as a subconjunctival haemorrhage, is typically nothing to worry about. It occurs without any obvious injury and may be caused by something as simple as a strong sneeze or cough. They typically go away on their own within one to two weeks.

On Tuesday, King Charles carried out his royal duties as planned, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle. The British royals are also expected to host the Macrons for lunch in the State Dining Room, ahead of a lavish state banquet today evening in St George's Hall.

During his visit, the French President will also address both houses of Britain's Parliament before sitting down for talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on migration, defence and investment.

Meanwhile, King Charles' recent outing with Macron marks another milestone in his ongoing return to public-facing duties following his cancer diagnosis last year. "The thing you learn about this illness is that you just manage it, and that's what he does," a royal aide reportedly said in May of the monarch's ongoing treatment.

"Medical science has made incredible advances, and I genuinely see no difference in him. As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normal as possible. That's exactly what he is doing," they added.