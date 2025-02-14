Can Heart Diseases Increase Cancer Risk?

Heart diseases can increase cancer risk due to shared risk factors, chronic inflammation, and metabolic disturbances. Both conditions are influenced by lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, obesity, and smoking. Additionally, chronic inflammation from heart disease creates an environment that promotes DNA damage, increasing the likelihood of cancerous cell growth. Oxidative stress and poor circulation can weaken the immune system, making it harder for the body to detect and eliminate abnormal cells. The connection between these two conditions highlights the importance of maintaining cardiovascular health to reduce overall disease risk. Keep reading as we discuss how exactly can heart diseases increase the risk of cancer.

Here's how heart diseases can increase cancer risk

1. Chronic inflammation

Heart disease is often accompanied by persistent inflammation, which can damage cells and DNA. This long-term inflammation creates an environment that encourages abnormal cell growth, increasing the risk of cancer, particularly in organs like the liver, lungs, and colon.

2. Oxidative stress and DNA damage

Heart diseases often involve increased oxidative stress, where free radicals damage cells and tissues. This oxidative damage affects DNA, making mutations more likely, which can trigger the development of cancerous cells.

3. Poor blood circulation and oxygen supply

Heart disease can lead to reduced blood flow, depriving tissues of oxygen and nutrients. Poor oxygenation weakens cells and can make them more susceptible to mutations and uncontrolled growth, contributing to cancer risk.

4. Weakened immune system

A compromised cardiovascular system can affect immune function, reducing the body's ability to detect and destroy cancerous cells in their early stages. This allows mutated cells to grow unchecked, increasing the risk of cancer development.

5. Shared risk factors with cancer

Both heart disease and cancer share common lifestyle-related risk factors, such as obesity, smoking, high blood sugar, and poor diet. Individuals with heart disease are already exposed to these risks, making them more vulnerable to developing cancer.

6. High insulin and blood sugar levels

Metabolic disturbances linked to heart disease, such as insulin resistance and high blood sugar, create a favourable environment for cancer growth. Insulin and glucose promote cell proliferation, increasing the likelihood of cancerous cells multiplying.

7. Effects of heart disease medications

Certain medications used to treat heart disease, such as statins and beta-blockers, may have long-term side effects that contribute to cancer risk. While these drugs help manage heart conditions, some studies suggest they could influence cancer-related pathways.

8. Hormonal Imbalances

Heart disease can disrupt hormone regulation, particularly affecting oestrogen and insulin levels. Hormonal imbalances have been linked to cancers such as breast, prostate, and endometrial cancer, making cardiovascular patients more susceptible.

9. Prolonged stress and cortisol levels

People with heart disease often experience prolonged stress and elevated cortisol levels, which weaken the immune system and increase inflammation. Chronic stress creates a biological environment that promotes tumour growth and lowers the body's ability to fight cancer.

By understanding these links, individuals with heart disease can take preventive measures such as maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing stress, and undergoing regular health screenings to reduce their overall cancer risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.