These Desi Spices Can Reduce Your Cancer Risk

Several Indian spices have potent anti-cancer properties due to their rich content of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, and bioactive phytochemicals. These spices help neutralise free radicals, reduce chronic inflammation, and inhibit the growth of cancerous cells. Some spices contain compounds like curcumin, capsaicin, allicin, and eugenol, which have been shown to induce apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells and prevent tumour growth. Additionally, they help modulate the immune system, detoxify carcinogens, and improve overall gut health, which plays a crucial role in cancer prevention. Including these spices in your daily diet can be an easy and natural way to lower cancer risk while enhancing the flavour of your meals. Read on as we share a list of spices you can add to your diet to reduce your risk of cancer.

Desi spices that can reduce cancer risk

1. Turmeric (haldi)

Turmeric is one of the most well-researched spices for its anti-cancer properties, primarily due to its active compound, curcumin. Curcumin has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which help neutralise free radicals that can cause DNA damage leading to cancer. Consuming turmeric with black pepper enhances curcumin absorption significantly.

2. Black pepper (kali mirch)

Black pepper contains piperine, which not only enhances the absorption of curcumin from turmeric but also exhibits anti-cancer properties on its own. Piperine has been found to suppress tumour growth and prevent the formation of new blood vessels that feed cancer cells (angiogenesis).

Also read: Cancer Prevention: 7 Desi Superfoods That Can Lower Your Risk

3. Garlic (lahsun)

Garlic contains allicin, a sulphur compound with potent anti-cancer properties. It has been shown to inhibit cancer cell growth, particularly in stomach, colorectal, and prostate cancers. Garlic also boosts immune function and aids in the detoxification of carcinogens from the body.

4. Ginger (adrak)

Ginger contains gingerol and shogaol, compounds with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These compounds have been found to induce apoptosis in cancer cells, slow tumour growth, and reduce oxidative stress, which can lead to cancer development.

5. Cinnamon (dalchini)

Cinnamon is rich in cinnamaldehyde, which has been shown to have anti-tumour effects. It helps inhibit the proliferation of cancer cells and reduces inflammation, a key factor in cancer development. Cinnamon also enhances the body's ability to fight oxidative stress, which is linked to DNA damage and tumour growth.

6. Cloves (laung)

Cloves are packed with eugenol, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound. Eugenol has been shown to suppress tumour growth by preventing cancer cell division and inducing apoptosis. Cloves also help detoxify carcinogens and boost immune function.

7. Fenugreek (methi)

Fenugreek contains saponins and diosgenin, which have been shown to prevent the growth of cancer cells and reduce inflammation. These compounds have been particularly effective in reducing the risk of breast and colon cancer.

8. Fennel seeds (saunf)

Fennel seeds contain anethole, a compound that has been found to exhibit anti-cancer properties by inhibiting cancer cell growth and protecting against DNA damage. Fennel is also rich in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, a major contributor to cancer development.

Desi spices are not only flavourful but also powerful allies in reducing cancer risk. Their rich antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting properties make them essential additions to a healthy diet. Incorporating a variety of these spices regularly can help protect against various types of cancer while also promoting overall health and wellness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.