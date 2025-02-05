Cancer Prevention: 7 Desi Superfoods That Can Lower Your Risk

While cancer can't be completely prevented, diet changes can help lower risk. This happens as certain foods have powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immune-boosting properties that help protect your cells from damage. A diet rich in fibre, vitamins and phytonutrients can help neutralise free radicals, reduce inflammation and support detoxification, all these factors can help lower cancer risk. Many desi superfoods we use on the daily are packed with bioactive compounds that fight oxidative stress, regulate cell growth and improve gut health all of which help in lowering cancer risk. Add the desi superfoods listed below to your daily diet as a preventive measure to reduce your cancer risk.

These desi superfoods can help lower your risk of cancer

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the most popular desi superfoods and for the right reasons. It contains curcumin which is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound that has been extensively studied for its cancer-fighting abilities. Curcumin helps in stopping the growth of cancer cells, prevents DNA damage and reduces chronic inflammation which are all factors that can lead to cancer.

2. Amla

Amla is one of the richest sources of vitamin C which is a powerful antioxidant that strengthens your immunity and helps fight radical damage. Amla can be incorporated into the daily diet by being consumed in the form of juice, amla pickle, amla power and so on to reduce cancer risk.

3. Garlic

Garlic is packed with compounds that have been linked to reducing the risk of stomach, colorectal and prostate cancers. Garlic also helps boost your immune system, enhances detoxification and slows down cancer cell growth. Including raw or lightly cooked garlic in Indian recipes can provide protective benefits.

4. Tulsi

Tulsi also known as holy basil is rich in compounds that show strong anti-cancer properties. Tulsi can be consumed in the form of tulsi tea and can also be eaten raw by chewing on them on an empty stomach for better immunity and protection from cancer.

5. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are an excellent source of lignans, a compound that has been shown to reduce the risk of hormone-related cancers like breast or prostate cancer. They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids that can help in lowering inflammation.

6. Saffron

Saffron contains compounds that possess strong anti-tumour properties as it can inhibit the growth of cancer cells. Studies suggest it has protective effects against lung, liver and breast cancers. It can be added to teas, milk, kheer, etc. to achieve these benefits.

7. Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd or more commonly known as karela has compounds that have been linked to reducing the risk of pancreatic and colon cancer. It helps regulate blood sugar, detoxifies the liver and prevents abnormal cell growth. Drinking karela juice or making a sabzi can boost cancer protection.

A diet rich in natural, nutrient-dense superfoods can play a significant role in reducing cancer risk. Incorporating these desi superfoods into your daily meals not only enhances overall health but also provides strong protective effects against cancer. To reduce your cancer risk even further, you are encouraged to incorporate exercise and mindful practices to your daily routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.