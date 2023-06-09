Can Following A Mediterranean Diet Slow Down Brain Ageing?

A Mediterranean Diet can significantly improve brain health

A Mediterranean Diet is a diet style common in the Mediterranean countries like Greece, Italy, and Spain that features plant-based foods and healthy oils, fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and fish. Research has shown that a Mediterranean diet has various health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart diseases and cancer.

Studies have also shown that a Mediterranean Diet can improve brain health. This is because the diet is rich in healthy fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to be essential for the brain's structural and functional health. Read on as we discuss how a Mediterranean Diet can slow down brain ageing.

9 Ways in which a Mediterranean diet slows down brain ageing:

1. Reduced inflammation

Mediterranean diets are low in processed, refined, and sugary foods and high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes. These types of foods are known to have anti-inflammatory properties. By following a Mediterranean diet, you are likely to lower chronic inflammation, which plays a significant role in accelerating brain ageing.

2. Antioxidants

The Mediterranean diet focuses on whole foods and nutrient-dense items such as fruits and vegetables that contain high levels of antioxidants. These antioxidants help fight against free radicals in the brain that can damage neurons and lead to faster brain ageing.

3. Omega-3 fatty acids

Fish and seafood are staples of the Mediterranean diet, which are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids play an essential role in cognitive function, including memory and learning, and can help slow down brain ageing.

4. Reduced risk of cognitive decline

By following a Mediterranean diet, there is a lower risk of cognitive decline. The diet is rich in plant-based foods, which improve overall heart health. By keeping the heart healthy, the blood flow to the brain is increased, which can slow down brain ageing.

5. Improved gut health

The Mediterranean diet is rich in fibre, which is essential for maintaining optimal gut health. By improving gut health, there is reduced inflammation throughout the body, which can lead to a slower brain ageing process.

6. Lowered risk of Alzheimer's disease

There is evidence to suggest that following a Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The combination of healthy fats, antioxidants, and plant-based foods can help preserve brain structure and function, leading to a slower ageing process.

7. Increased brain plasticity

A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods, can improve brain plasticity. Brain plasticity is essential when it comes to the ageing process because it helps the brain adapt to new challenges, leading to a slower ageing process.

8. Improved sleep quality

Diet and sleep are closely connected. By following a Mediterranean diet, you are more likely to sleep better, which can help slow down the ageing process. Sleep is vital to healthy brain function and allows the brain to rejuvenate and regenerate cells.

9. Reduced risk of depression

Depression has been linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline and brain ageing. A Mediterranean diet is high in nutrients that are important for mental health, such as vitamin B6, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids. By reducing the risk of depression, you can help slow down brain ageing.

Overall, a Mediterranean Diet can significantly improve brain health and help to reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.