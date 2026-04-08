Can Eating Soaked Walnuts Daily Help With Hormone Balance?

Hormonal imbalances occur when there is either too much or too little of a hormone, disrupting bodily functions by affecting metabolism, energy levels, and emotional stability. Hormones play crucial roles in regulating mood, metabolism, growth, reproductive processes, and overall health. When imbalances occur, they can lead to various health issues, including weight changes, chronic fatigue, mood swings, reproductive problems, sleep disturbances, skin issues, and metabolic changes. These imbalances are primarily caused by factors such as stress, chronic illness, diet, hormonal disorders, or medications.

Fortunately, you can achieve hormonal balance through a holistic approach that focuses on diet, sleep, and lifestyle changes. One remedy that has garnered attention for promoting hormonal balance is eating soaked walnuts. But does it really work? Let's find out.

Can eating soaked walnuts promote hormonal balance?

Eating soaked walnuts can be a highly effective way to support hormonal balance. They contain healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to support hormone production.

"Soaked walnuts are often praised for their nutritional benefits, and they may play a supportive role in hormone balance. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, walnuts help reduce inflammation and support overall endocrine function," says Ms. Kiran Dalal, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad.

"Walnuts also contain healthy fats that are important for producing hormones, especially those related to reproductive health. Additionally, walnuts provide magnesium and vitamin B6, which may help manage stress hormones like cortisol," she adds.

1. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids

Walnuts are the only tree nut with significant amounts of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a precursor to fats that reduce inflammation and support the production of hormones like progesterone and testosterone.

2. High in antioxidants

The antioxidants in walnuts help combat oxidative stress, which can disrupt hormonal function.

3. Insulin regulation

Their healthy fats and fibre improve insulin sensitivity, which is crucial for balancing metabolic hormones and managing conditions like PCOS.

4. Phytoestrogens

They contain plant-based compounds that can mimic or modulate estrogen, helping to stabilise fluctuations during PMS, PCOS, or menopause.

5. Melatonin

Walnuts naturally contain melatonin, which helps regulate sleep-wake cycles and can alleviate hormonal sleep disorders.

Why should you soak them?

While the nuts themselves provide the building blocks for hormones, soaking them overnight primarily improves their digestibility and nutrient absorption.

Soaking helps break down phytic acid and tannins, which can otherwise bind to essential minerals like zinc and magnesium- both vital for hormone synthesis- and prevent their absorption.

It softens the texture and removes the bitter-tasting tannins from the skin, making them gentler on the stomach for those with sensitive digestion.

By activating enzymes, soaking can make the omega-3s and other vitamins more readily available for your body to use.

How to consume safely?

Aim for 2-5 whole walnuts (4-10 halves) per day

Eating them in the morning on an empty stomach is often recommended to kickstart metabolism and stabilise blood sugar from the start of the day

For enhanced fertility or reproductive health, you can pair them with soaked raisins

Are soaked walnuts sufficient?

"While soaked walnuts can positively contribute to hormonal balance, they alone won't fix hormonal issues. For best results, combine them with a healthy lifestyle, including proper sleep, exercise, and a nutrient-rich diet," Ms Dalal recommends.

If you have chronic hormonal issues, it is best to consult a doctor to fix imlabalance with a combination of medication and lifestyle interventions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.