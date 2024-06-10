Can Dehydration Make You Gain Weight? Here's The Link

Dehydration can slow down your metabolism

Dehydration is a common issue that many face during the summer season. Excessive heat can make you sweat more and contribute to fluid loss. Dehydration can contribute to some complications including headache, dizziness, low blood pressure, decreased urination and much more. Not many know that dehydration can also make it difficult for you to lose weight. Every summer, weight loss is a common goal for many individuals. However, a few unintentional mistakes like dehydration can make weight loss challenging. Here, let's understand the connection between dehydration and weight loss straight from expert. Also, know some tips to maintain good hydration levels.

Stay hydrated to lose weight, here's why

Drinking enough water is essential for your overall health as well as helps with weight loss. It helps you consume fewer calories, contributing to weight loss.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explained how proper hydration helps with weight loss.

"Dehydration could be preventing you from losing weight. A dehydrated body can reduce your metabolism, make you crave more food and increase inflammation," she said in the video. She also emphasised on the same in the caption of the video stating that poor hydration can contribute to slow metabolism, increased food cravings and inflammation.

Tips to deal with dehydration:

In the caption of the video, she has mentioned three options that can help you stay hydrated in summer:

1. Matke ka paani:

"Earthenware clay pots naturally cool the water inside, making it refreshing and alkaline," Nmami mentioned in the caption of the video.

2. Coconut water:

Packed with potassium and electrolytes, coconut water is hydrating, refreshing and nourishing to your body.

3. Sugarcane juice:

"A tasty source of natural sugars and magnesium, sugarcane juice helps replenish energy and essential nutrients," Nmami mentioned in the caption of the video.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.