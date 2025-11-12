Can Artificial Intelligence Improve IVF Success Rates? Fertility Expert Weighs In

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) has helped millions of couples worldwide achieve their dream of parenthood. However, despite advances in fertility care, IVF success rates can vary depending on factors like age, egg and sperm quality, and embryo health. Hence, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making a big difference even when it comes to IVF. Yes, that's right! AI tends to use data, imaging, and predictive algorithms to analyse patterns that human eyes might miss, helping experts make more precise and personalized decisions.

AI can assess the embryo pattern, identify at which order the embryos need to be transferred or precisely recommend which embryo to be transferred. AI is also being used to select the healthy sperms in ICSI form of fertility treatment. This can help predict the chances of success in each cycle. Even though it is in its nascent form, AI tools are helping IVF experts come up with a tailored treatment approach for each patient.

So, after the integration of AI, IVF has become efficient, accurate, and patient-friendly than ever before. It is necessary to understand the role of AI when it comes to IVF.

How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve IVF Success

AI can look at pictures of embryos and figure out which ones are most likely to implant successfully, which can help in conception. AI can find changes in how embryos grow by using algorithms that have been trained on huge datasets. This makes the selection process more accurate and cuts down on human error.

With AI, fertility specialists can create data-driven, customized treatment protocols. By analysing hormone levels and responses to medication, AI comes up with the best dosage and timing for ovarian stimulation, improving egg quality and outcomes in women.

AI-powered imaging tools can identify sperm with the best motility and structure for fertilization. This will make sure there is better embryo development and improve the chances of a healthy pregnancy.

AI systems can monitor embryo development in real time and highlight the abnormalities without any delay. This allows doctors to take corrective steps before embryo transfer, increasing implantation success.

Due to precision in embryo selection, fertility specialists don't have to transfer multiple embryos to the patient. Instead, a single, precise embryo can be transferred, thus reducing health complications with multiple embryo transfers. Single embryo transfer can benefit women, especially in the advanced maternal age group.

Final word: AI can only act as a double check to skills of the fertility specialist, and embryologist. It can never replace them. Through AI, there is objectivity and standardisation. A patient, in tier 2 and tier 1 can get access to the same level of care and precision in fertility treatment. Technologies such as AI can truly enhance transparency and trust to the fertility treatment process.

(By Dr Rashmi Agrawal, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Gurugram)

