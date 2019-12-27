Caffeine Benefits: Want To Keep Holiday Weight Away? Drink These Many Cups Of Coffee

Highlights
Coffee lovers, here's a good news for you before 2019 ends. A study has found that drinking 4 cups of coffee in a day during the festive season can prevent weight gain even after eating unhealthy fats and sugar. Scientists from the University of Illinois found that caffeine intake can limit weight gain and production of cholesterol, despite having a diet which is high in fat and sugar. Caffeine was found to reduce absorption of fat by 22% and reduce weight gain by 16%.
As part of study, rats were fed moderate amount of carbs (between 40 to 45%) and protein (15%) for around four weeks. Alongside, the rats were give mate tea, which is a herbal beverage rich in phytochemicals, flavonoids and amino acids which are consumed as a stimulant in southeastern Latin America.
Caffeine in mate tea ranges from 65-130 mg as compared to 30-300 mg of caffeine in a cup of brewed coffee, the study said. However, regardless of the source of caffeine, it reduced the accumulation of lipids in fat cells by 20 to 41%.
Published in The Journal of Function Foods, the study concluded that beverages can be considered "anti-obesity" agents.
Caffeine intake: What you need to know
When it comes to caffeine intake through tea and coffee, there are other health benefits like better mood and brain function, improvement in energy levels and a boost to metabolism.
But, too much caffeine intake, on the other hand, can be harmful for your health. Caffeine is addictive in nature and some people are more sensitive to it. Here are some common side effects of having too much caffeine:
- Restlessness
- Anxiety
- Tremors
- Irregular heartbeat
- Sleep disturbance and experiencing trouble in sleeping
- Headaches
- Migraine triggers
- High blood pressure (in some individuals)
- Pregnant women should limit intake of caffeine as it can increase risk of low birth weight
How much caffeine is safe in a day?
According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), 400 mg of caffeine is safe for consumption in a day. This is equal to 2-4 cups of coffee in a day. Pregnant women should limit their intake of caffeine to 200 mg, according to American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.
