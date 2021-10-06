Build Muscle Strength In Short Intervals With This Explosive Plyometric Workout By Yasmin Karachiwala

Plyometric workouts expand and contract muscles as quickly as possible

Plyometric workouts are a bunch of exercises that would help you ace any sport related to running, jumping, or kicking. Just make sure you have enough strength in your muscles before you dive into doing something like this. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, in a recent post on Instagram, guides her followers on functional and plyometric workouts. In the clips, Yasmin can be seen performing mountain climbers after every strength exercise. In the caption, she said that plyometrics are exercises in which muscles exert maximum force in short intervals of time, intending to increase power.

Try this plyometric workout at home

She added that the primary focus of plyometric training was to expand and contract muscles as quickly as possible. The main benefits of doing it were greater flexibility and the ability to move the muscles more rapidly.

Yasmin also asked her followers to follow the format she specified and repeat all the exercises for 3 rounds. Here's the format:

1) Db Swing + Sidestep (15 Reps)

2) Mountain Climber (20 Reps)

3) Db Hammer Press + Skullcrusher in Bridge (20 Reps)

4) Mountain Climber (20 Reps)

5) Db Upper Cut x 4, Punch x 4 with Squat (10 Reps)

6) Mountain Climber (20 Reps)

7) Db Windmill (15 Reps)

8) Mountain Climber (20 Reps)

Here's the video:

Prior to this, Yasmin posted another video doing a similar kind of plyometric exercise called "squat jacks". She captioned it, "This workout uses maximum power to strengthen your muscles. The moves are quick and explosive, so prepare to use a lot more energy than you do in a typical strength training session." She suggested that her followers perform squat jacks after every strength workout and repeat all the exercises for three rounds. Read more about it here.

Yasmin Karachiwala comes up with some interesting sets of workout videos for her viewers often. Once she posted about a 5-minute upper body workout. In the caption, she wrote, "Sometimes, we all need a little nudge, don't we? It takes just 5 minutes and you can actually make it count. This high intensity targeted workout that is not only fast but burns and provides results." Find out about Yasmin Karachiwala's 5-minute workout here.

Try Yasmin Karachiwala's explosive plyometric workout and get fit.