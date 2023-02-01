Brain: You Must Look Out For These Signs Of Brain Tumour

Watching out for signs of brain tumour promotes early diagnosis

Both children and adults can develop benign or malignant (cancerous) brain tumours. Brain tumours can affect your brain function whether or not they are cancerous if they enlarge to the point where they press against nearby tissues. There are numerous ways to treat brain tumours.

An abnormal mass of cells growing inside or outside of your brain is called a brain tumour. Central nervous system (CNS) cancers are the collective term for spinal tumours and brain tumours. Brain tumours may be benign or malignant (cancerous) (noncancerous). While some tumours enlarge swiftly, others do so slowly.

Of all brain tumours, only around one-third are malignant. However, whether or not they are cancerous, brain tumours can affect your health and the way your brain functions if they enlarge to the point where they strain on nearby nerves, blood vessels, and tissue.

Primary tumours are tumours that form in the brain. Secondary tumours, also known as metastatic brain tumours, are cancers that develop in another part of your body before spreading to your brain. Although a person with a brain tumour is unlikely to experience all of the potential symptoms, there are several. Besides common symptoms like headaches, nausea, sensory changes, drowsiness, trouble performing physical activities, there might be some that might go unnoticed. Read on as we examine some of the signs of brain tumours you must look out for.

Here are signs of brain tumour you should look out for:

1. Seizures

Brain structures may be pushed by tumours. This may disrupt the electrical transmissions between nerve cells and cause a seizure. Although they can occur at any stage, seizures can occasionally be the initial indication of a brain tumour. A brain tumour patient's chance of having at least one seizure is about 50%. There are other causes of seizures besides brain tumours.

2. Headache changes

Headaches getting worse are a typical sign of brain tumours. Brain tumours can suffocate delicate blood arteries and nerves. Additionally, a brain tumour restricts the free movement of fluid throughout the brain, which increases pressure and frequently results in headaches. This could cause new headaches or alter your current pattern of headaches.

3. Mood changes or change in personality

Your personality and conduct may be impacted by brain tumours that interfere with normal brain function. They may also result in unexpected mood swings. For instance you used to be simple to get along with, but now days you become angry more readily. You were once an active person but now you are a couch potato. One moment you're calm and content, and the next you're getting into a fight for no apparent reason. Changes in personality or mood may indicate a medical problem. If you're worried, you should talk to your doctor about it.

4. Memory problems

Anywhere in the brain, a tumour can cause memory issues, but it is most likely to do so if it affects the frontal or temporal lobes. The frontal or parietal lobes are both susceptible to tumours that might disrupt cognition and decision-making. For instance, you might discover that you have trouble focusing and are susceptible to distractions, you often get confused with seemingly basic issues, you are unable to multitask and find planning difficult or you struggle with short-term memory.

5. Fatigue

More than simply feeling a little fatigued occasionally constitutes fatigue. Some indications that you're actually exhausted are that you're usually or always totally fatigued or your limbs seem heavy, and you feel weak all over. Frequently, you catch yourself nodding off in the middle of the day. Your capacity to concentrate has been lost. You feel agitated and off-balance. Although it may not be the initial symptom of a dangerous brain tumour, fatigue can be caused by one.

Keep these points in mind if you wish to identify early signs of brain tumours.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.