"9 Months To Live": 22-Year-Old Woman With Brain Tumour Asks Reddit How To Spend Rs 20 Lakh Savings

A 22-year-old woman, diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour and given a prognosis of just nine months to live, took to Reddit's r/Advice forum to seek guidance on how to spend her $24,000 savings. The money which was originally set aside for university now represents a unique opportunity for her to indulge in life's experiences and make her remaining time meaningful. Seeking inspiration, she asked the online community for ideas on how to thoughtfully allocate her savings, hoping to find ways to bring joy, fulfilment, or comfort in her final months.

Some potential ideas for spending the money included revisiting favourite places, pursuing a passion project, enjoying activities she's always wanted to try, such as skydiving, cooking classes, or attending exclusive events or pampering herself.

"I have a little over $24,000 saved up. I initially thought about leaving it to my siblings but I remember that I have never actually enjoyed my life, I don't go out, I don't do substances, I hardly buy nice clothes, I have never smoked or touched alcohol, so just give me expensive recommendations to spend this money (I know it's not a lot of money but I just want to give myself a parting gift," her poignant post read.

The woman's heartfelt post garnered widespread attention and sympathy, and made many emotional. The Reddit community responded with empathy and support, offering words of encouragement and sharing their own experiences. Many users provided suggestions on how to make the most of her time and money, from travelling to pursuing creative passions. Some also suggested she seek a second opinion on her illness.

"Meals out at fancy places. Live theatre, live music. High-quality pyjamas and sheets. High-quality shoes. A fabulous haircut. Pick out some jewellery to wear and something to give your siblings. A piece of art to hang where you'll see it from your hospice bed. I'm sorry this is where you are. I hope your days are full of joy," one user said.

Another commented, "I would move to Thailand, Vietnam or the Philippines ASAP. Your money will stretch much further there. Find a nice beach town - if you need recommendations, let me know. Treat yourself to a massage every day, which costs like $10, and eat/dine out to your heart's content."

A third said, " I would spend that money to go to the Mayo Clinic and get a second opinion…cousin had a brain tumour & the first place said they couldn't do anything. Mayo was able to treat him & he's doing well!"

A fourth added, "Throw big parties and spend quality time with my loved ones. It brings everybody together, you won't be forgotten as easily, and it just brings more love."