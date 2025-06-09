Brain Tumours On The Rise: Are Brain Tumours Preventable? Expert Answers

A brain tumour is a complex and often alarming medical issue in which abnormal cells grow within the brain or surrounding tissues. Your brain is a highly sensitive organ enclosed in the skull which is very rigid. Any growth inside it can disrupt normal functions. Brain tumours can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Both can cause brain damage and can be life-threatening.

Brain tumours that originate in the brain are called primary brain tumours. They are mostly benign. In secondary brain tumours or metastatic brain tumours, cancer cells spread to your brain from another organ, such as your lung or breast.

Over the past few years, an alarming rise in brain tumours has been observed worldwide. "An alarming rise in reported cases of brain tumours has been observed.The growth of medical technology and increased availability of diagnostic equipment like MRI and CT scans for detecting brain tumours earlier and more efficiently is one partial reason for this. Lifestyle and environmental issues are possibly also contributing to this phenomenon," says Dr. Rohit Bansil, Associate Director - Neuro Surgery & Neuro Spine, BLK - Max Super Specialty Hospital.

What are the causes of brain tumours?

"The exact cause of brain tumours remains largely unknown. In the majority of cases, there is no distinct reason as to why a tumour develops."

"Prolonged exposure to ionizing radiation, family history of brain tumours, and specific genetic mutations are some recognised risk factors. Further, increasing concerns regarding long-term usage of mobile phones and exposure to environmental toxins have also been expressed, however, robust scientific evidence in these directions is not yet available," Dr. Bansil explains.

A few factors can increase the risk. Some of these include:

1. Family history

2. Age: Brain tumour risk generally increases with age. "Age also plays a role, although brain tumours occur more in older individuals, increasingly they are being found in younger people as well," the expert adds.

3. Radiation exposure: Prolonged exposure to high doses of ionizing radiation has been linked to an increased risk.

4. Genetic factors: Certain hereditary conditions, such as neurofibromatosis, can elevate the risk of brain tumours.

Are brain tumours preventable?

"Unfortunately, because most causes are not fully understood, there are no guaranteed preventive measures. Yet, having a healthy lifestyle, avoiding exposure to dangerous chemicals, not exposing oneself to unnecessary radiation, and having regular medical check-ups can help with early detection. Early diagnosis is still the main factor in enhancing treatment success and survival," Dr. Bansil mentions.

In conclusion, while brain tumours can pose significant health challenges, being informed about their symptoms and early diagnosis can help save lives. It is also important to stay vigilant through regular check-ups.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.