Early Warning Signs & Symptoms Related To Brain Tumour

A brain tumour is an abnormal growth of cells in the brain that can be either benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). These tumours can develop in different parts of the brain, affecting various functions depending on their location. As a tumour grows, it exerts pressure on surrounding brain tissue, which can interfere with normal brain activity. While the exact causes of brain tumours aren't always clear, factors such as genetic mutations, radiation exposure, or family history may play a role. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical, as brain tumours can significantly affect cognitive and physical functions. Read on as we share some common signs and symptoms of brain tumour one should look out for.

10 Signs of a brain tumour to look out for

Frequent, severe headaches that worsen over time are one of the most common signs of a brain tumour. These headaches are often more intense in the morning or during activities like coughing, sneezing, or exercise. The pressure from the growing tumour causes this discomfort.

Unexplained seizures or convulsions can indicate a brain tumour. Tumours can irritate brain cells, causing abnormal electrical activity. These seizures can vary in severity, including full-body convulsions or localised muscle twitches.

Blurred vision, double vision, or even partial or complete loss of vision can be symptoms of a brain tumour. Tumours pressing on the optic nerve or regions responsible for vision can impair sight and cause visual disturbances.

Persistent nausea and vomiting, especially when unrelated to food intake or illness, can be a sign of increased intracranial pressure caused by a brain tumour. These symptoms are often worse in the morning.

Difficulty maintaining balance, clumsiness, or uncoordinated movements may result from a tumour affecting the cerebellum or brainstem, which control motor function and coordination.

Trouble with concentration, decision-making, memory lapses, or confusion can indicate a brain tumour. Tumours in the frontal or temporal lobes may impair cognitive functions, leading to noticeable changes in thinking ability.

Sudden changes in personality, behaviour, or mood swings may be a sign of a brain tumour affecting the frontal lobe, which regulates behaviour and emotions. This can include irritability, depression, or emotional outbursts.

Difficulty speaking, slurred speech, or trouble understanding and forming words can result from tumours in the areas of the brain responsible for language processing, such as the temporal or frontal lobes.

Weakness or numbness in a part of the body, especially on one side, may be caused by a tumour affecting the motor cortex. This symptom often resembles the effects of a stroke and may involve the face, arms, or legs.

Hearing loss, ringing in the ears (tinnitus), or a sensation of fullness in the ear can indicate a tumour near the auditory pathways or cranial nerves. These symptoms may develop gradually as the tumour grows.

If any of these symptoms are persistent or worsen over time, it's important to seek medical evaluation promptly. Early detection and treatment are crucial for managing brain tumours effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.