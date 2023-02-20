Brain: How Does Exercising Boost Brain Function?

Exercising boosts our physical and mental health

While various people workout for various reasons, many people maintain healthy to fend against significant medical issues. Cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, and stroke are a some of these ailments. Others exercise primarily with the goal of losing weight.

Only a small percentage of people workout with the goal of enhancing brain function. However, exercising also enhances memory, mental health, and cognitive function, and it prevents the onset of several neurological diseases. Keep reading as we share how exercising boost our brain health.

Here's how exercising boosts our brain health:

1. Boosts neuroplasticity

The capacity of your brain and nervous system to alter their activity in response to internal or external stimuli is known as neuroplasticity. This has a significant impact on learning new abilities, pastimes, and languages. According to some studies, exercise can enhance specific signalling components that support neuroplasticity.

2. Improves memory

The hippocampus, a region of the brain associated with memory, learning, and growth, may be aided by aerobic exercise such as walking, jogging, or gardening. It may help delay the hippocampus's shrinkage, which as you age might cause memory loss. According to certain research, regeneration is stronger if you enjoy what you're doing.

3. May help prevent dementia

Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia are more likely to affect people who don't exercise regularly. That's in part because exercise helps avoid numerous conditions including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and depression that have been related to dementia. Yet physical activity also has a direct impact. Actually, scientists can observe it. A healthier brain will have more white and grey brain matter and less damaged tissue.

4. Increases oxygen supply to the brain

During exercise, your heart starts to beat more quickly, which increases the amount of oxygen getting to your brain. Your brain's blood vessels undergo some alterations as a result, which could lead to an improvement in executive function, which includes working memory, adaptable thinking, and self-control.

5. Reduces stress

You would not be surprised to learn that regular exercise is recommended as a highly effective stress reliever. You may have seen this yourself. Exercising helps redirect energy and can help improve quality of sleep and boost happy hormones. By lowering levels of stress-related chemicals like cortisol and adrenaline, exercise is known to lower stress.

6. Prevents brain fog

Those who suffer from any degree of cognitive impairment are said to be in "brain fog," also described to as blurring of consciousness. Poor attention, a lack of concentration, and memory problems are possible symptoms. But while exercise enhances memory and learning, it also activates several brain regions and allows the production of the neurotransmitters norepinephrine and BDNF, which boost alertness, attention, and vitality.

7. Boosts dopamine

Dopamine is another important neurotransmitter associated with exercise. Dopamine is crucial to how you experience pleasure. It also controls a number of other bodily functions, including the processing of pain, heart rate, sleep cycles, mood, motivation, and working memory.

Incorporate exercising to your daily routine not just for its benefits on your body but also your brain and mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.