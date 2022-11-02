Brain Health: Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Shares 9 Tips To Sharpen Memory

Memory: Alcohol in excess kills brain cells and reduces alertness and memory

In one of her recent Instagram posts, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee discusses ways in which we can improve our memory. She writes, “Everyone has moments of forgetfulness from time to time, especially when life gets busy.”

“While this can be a completely normal occurrence, having poor memory can be quite frustrating. And whether you are a student, a working professional, a house wife or a senior citizen wanting to preserve his grey cells, everyone wants & needs to have a good memory.”

She then lists these 9 effective tips to sharpen memory:

1. Mental Exercise

Puzzles, reading, learning a new language or trivia, all can be helpful in increasing and maintaining mental activity & agility.

2. A Good Night's Sleep

During sleep the brain processes, stores and consolidates information, hence its vital to get 7-8 hours of restful sleep in a day.

3. Passion and Involvement

have a direct effect on mental sharpness. When we are passionate about something we dedicate a larger extent of our energy and time for its mastery. This repeated exposure, hard wires our brain in a way that makes it sharp!

4. Eat Healthy

Consume a balanced diet of antioxidant rich fresh fruits and vegetables, Omega-3 fat induced foods and fibrous grains.

5. Restrict Alcohol

Alcohol in excess kills brain cells and reduces alertness and memory.

6. Avoid Stress

Prolonged and chronic stress whether it is physical or physiological can be disastrous for our memory. Hence we can overcome stress by choosing not to react dramatically, be more organised and disciplined in life.

7. Practise Meditation

Studies have shown that meditation and yoga have a positive destressing effect on the mind, helps to improve concentration and boost memory.

8. Avoid Substance Abuse

Memory is adversely affected by habit forming and addictive vices such as alcohol, tobacco consumption and taking drugs.

9. Avoid Junk and Fast Foods

Junk food, fried & trans fats rich foods are deprived of nutrients and hence adversely affect memory.

Look at her post:

Follow these tips to improve and sharpen your memory.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.