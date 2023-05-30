Bottle Gourd Juice Health Benefits: Reasons Why You Should Be Dinking Lauki Juice This Summer

Bottle gourd is loaded with vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E and vitamin B

Bottle gourd is one of those vegetables that are often neglected but have a host of health benefits. Not many are a fan of this green summer vegetable even when there are plenty of reasons to include it in your diet. It is very low in calories and rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, and vitamin B among other nutrients. Now, if want a convenient way to reap the benefits of consuming bottle gourd, just squeeze the juice out of it and drink the goodness. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, a glass of bottle gourd juice every day can work wonders for your health.

The many benefits of lauki juice

The nutritionist says that gulping down some bottle gourd juice regularly can prevent early greying of your hair. This means that just one glass of this juice can make help you retain your black and shiny hair for longer. Bottle gourd juice can also come in handy in summers when you need something to beat the heat. According to the nutritionist, it is "a perfect thirst quencher" and can help cool down the body while also keeping you hydrated.

Bottle gourd tends to have a high content of choline, a neurotransmitter which is good for brain function and prevents stress.

Now, even when the taste of bottle gourd juice may not be that pleasing, it doesn't mean that you can mix it with other juices. The nutritionist advises that one should take a glass of the juice daily but without adding anything to it.

Earlier this month, the nutritionist shared a list of fruits and vegetables that can prevent dehydration. Melon, papaya and apple are fruits with the highest water content which makes them effective in keeping us hydrated. When it comes to vegetables, you can opt for tomatoes, cucumber, bottle gourd, lettuce, ash gourd, broccoli, and spinach to keep dehydration at bay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.