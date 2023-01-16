Bone Health: Is Eating Meat Healthy For Your Bones?

High protein intake from meat can lead to calcium loss and harm bone health

As to how consuming animal or plant protein impacts bone composition, many studies have been published. Numerous studies have shown that compared to plant-based protein, animal-based protein weakens bones. According to several research, persons who consume a lot of meat are more likely to develop osteoporosis (thin bone tissue) and fractures.

Resorption and formation of new bone are constantly balanced in healthy bones. Resorption is the breakdown of old bone to be reabsorbed (modeling). Most individuals are aware of the significance of calcium and vitamin D in the development and maintenance of strong bones. However, a theory that protein altered the body's natural chemistry in such a way that too much calcium was being excreted in urine emerged based on past research.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares how meat protein can impact bone health. She writes, “A high protein diet, especially from animal sources, can lead to calcium loss and harm bone health.

Meat has a high phosphorous-to-calcium ratio which increases calcium excretion and can cause bone demineralization.

Consuming animal protein, especially red meat, can make the blood acidic and lead to calcium being removed from bones.”

She further writes, “Protein is important for bone health, but too much animal protein, especially red meat, can actually harm your bones. So we need to make sure to include dairy, fish, chicken, and plant-based sources of protein in your diet, and don't forget to balance it with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.”

Look at her post:

