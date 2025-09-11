These "Unhealthy Foods" Can Be Nutritional Powerhouses; Expert Explains How

Some foods often labeled as unhealthy may actually be nutritional powerhouses, says renowned dietitian Rajat Jain. Over the years, several nutrient-rich foods have been misunderstood and demonized because of diet fads and internet myths, he explained.

"But truth is: they're not villains, they're powerhouses. Let's break it down," said Mr. Jain. According to him, these foods are not villains - they are packed with essential nutrients that support overall health.



Mr. Jain said black coffee is more than just a morning pick-me-up. It is rich in antioxidants and can improve focus. He recommended consuming one to two cups daily without sugar or cream for maximum benefits.



He also highlighted the benefits of dark chocolate with 70 percent or higher cocoa content. He said it is loaded with flavonoids that support heart health and is a good source of magnesium. He suggested consuming a small square after meals as a healthy snack.



He further added that egg yolks are highly nutritious, containing essential vitamins, vitamin D, and healthy fats. Jain recommends combining them with vegetables to create a nutrient-rich, balanced meal.



Mr. Jain said people frequently blame white rice for weight gain, but white rice is actually a digestible, gluten-free source of energy. "It is not the car monster. It's made out to be, rice is a digestible, gluten-free source of energy," he said.



He suggests pairing rice with protein-rich foods like dal or rajma to create a complete, high-protein meal that maintains energy levels throughout the day.



Potatoes, too, are often blamed for weight gain. But when consumed boiled or baked with the skin, they are rich in potassium, vitamin C, and fiber. They are also a good post-workout carbohydrate source. Jain warns against consuming fried or processed forms like chips.



He explained that misconceptions about these foods stem from media misinformation and oversimplified labels such as "carbs are bad" or "fats make you fat." Portion control is equally important, he said, as overconsumption of any food can be harmful. Balance, he emphasized, is the key.



Mr. Jain suggested simple ways to include these foods in a healthy diet. Dark chocolate can be paired with a handful of nuts for a balanced snack, while black coffee can be added to a morning routine without sugar or extra fats.



Egg yolks work well in scrambled eggs with vegetables for a nutrient-rich meal, and rice should be eaten in moderation, ideally with protein, to avoid sluggishness and maintain energy, he said. These foods can be valuable additions to a balanced and healthy diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.