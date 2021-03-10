Benefits Of Gulkand And Paan Leaf: A Kitchen Secret You Don't Want To Miss

Gulkand can help you have a clear skin

Have you tried gulkand? If not, then you're definitely missing on a lot. Not only is this sweet preserve of rose petals great to taste, it also offers a variety of health benefits. Elaborating on the several reasons why you should include gulkand in your daily diet is nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on Facebook and Instagram. As part of the recent guideline of the ongoing fitness project, Diwekar says gulkand is the secret kitchen ingredient that can help you with constant sugar cravings, acidity, headaches and much more.

The many health benefits of gulkand and why you should have it daily

Having gulkand every day will beat the heat away, says Diwekar. In the soon-to-come summer season, a cup of milk with some gulkand can do wonders! Know that rose petal jam or gulkand can be easily made at home.

Prepare gulkand at home

All you need to do is take some rose petals (washed and slightly dried), place them on a glass jar, add a layer of sugar, then another layer of rose petals and so on. Keep the jar in direct sunlight for six hours every day. Stir it slightly regularly, to maintain its consistency.

Your very own homemade gulkand can be prepared within a month. You can use it when it becomes a thick, sugary concentrate. It is a natural coolant, which can be put to great use during the warm summer months.

Here are a few ways to add gulkand to your diet

You can add this mix to a cup of milk and have it at night. It will promote restful sleep.

You can mix gulkand in water and sip it through the day. Sipping on this water can be beneficial for people who experience acidity and bloating regularly.

If you are someone who battles sugar cravings way too often, have a tsp of gulkand first thin in the morning.

You can have a tsp of gulkand after your meals as it aids better digestion.

Eating gulkand with a paan leaf can be an excellent remedy for digestion. It can also facilitate better absorption of nutrients and can provide you with iron as well.

Have gulkand with milk at night for better sleep

Photo Credit: iStock

Benefits of eating gulkand every day

Natural cooling properties of gulkand can help you have a clear skin. It has a nice and calming effect on skin and can also reduce acne marks.

For those with constant acidity, it can help in reducing your dependence on antacids.

Regular intake of gulkand can help in improving your energy levels. It can reduce your lethargy and feelings of tiredness.

If you have spotting before periods or have polycystic ovary syndrome, gulkand can be a beneficial inclusion in your diet. have gulkand water and chew on gulkand to address these concerns, says Diwekar.

Gulkand can also help in getting rid of constipation and bloating.

If you are having trouble with sleep and get disturbed sleep at night, having gulkand at night can be supremely helpful.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

