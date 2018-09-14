Belly Fat Reducing Fruits Which Must Be A Part Of Your Shopping List

Fruits like coconut can help you burn belly fat

Highlights Low in calories and packed with nutrients fruits can give you flat belly Coconuts are a sweet and a filling snack Though high in calories, bananas are a great flat belly fruit.

Fruits are high in calories and natural sugar, but everything is not just about the calorie count. It is pure common sense that a banana has 100 calories still it is much healthier than low-fat cookies, a packet of chips, energy drinks or French fries that are loaded with chemicals, preservatives and artificial sweeteners. A healthy diet will not lead you to calorie counting that deprives your body of the essential nutrients it needs to burn fat and build muscle. Trust me; fruits are not your enemy. Low in calories and packed with all the nutrients, they keep your belly full for a long time. Whether it is for breakfast, lunch or dinner, or anytime in between your meals, you can enjoy delicious fresh fruits anywhere. There are some fruits in the list that even contain many nutritional substances that will actually help you burn fat.

Also read: 9 Ways To Increase Protein Intake For Weight Loss

Here are list of some of the fruits that will help you give a flat belly:

1. Coconut: No doubt coconuts are delicious. Coconuts contain medium chain triglycerides (MCFA) that raise the metabolic rate of the liver up to 30 percent. They are a sweet and a filling snack that can be easily replaced with other junk food. You can even try coconut flour, coconut milk, coconut oil, coconut water or unsweetened shredded coconut. Dried coconut is also a delicious snack and can be added to all kinds of dishes to enhance the flavor. You can try adding coconut milk to a cup of coffee for a sweet and tasty drink.

Coconuts are a sweet and a filling snack that can be easily replaced with other junk food.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Apples: When we talk about the healthy fat-burning fruits, we cannot miss out on the nutritious, red apples. They do wonders when it comes to losing weight. Apples are high in fibre and low in calories- this includes them in the list of flat belly foods. This fruit keeps you feel full for longer and stay away from binging. They are also rich in essential vitamins B and C, antioxidants and minerals that help to keep your body active all day long.

Apples do wonders when it comes to losing weight.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 5 Seemingly Innocent Habits That Increase Belly Fat

3. Lemons: We already know that lemons are a great detoxifying fruit. Well, this and much more makes this tangy fruit a part of our list. Well renowned as liver detoxifiers, a healthy liver is extremely important in order to maintain the ability of the body to digest food and burn fat. Since they prevent fat accumulation in the body, lemons are great for weight loss. You can squeeze some lemon into lukewarm water along with honey and drink in the morning for better results.

Since lemons prevent fat accumulation in the body, they are great for weight loss.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Bananas: Though high in calories, bananas are a great flat belly fruit. Bananas are rich in healthy fibers that help curb appetite and make the body burn fat. The indigestible fibers that are present in bananas, or a resistant starch, block the carbohydrates from being absorbed by the body. This makes the body burn fat as energy instead of the carbohydrates. You can make a banana shake with milk, bananas and some healthy nuts for added benefits.

Though high in calories, bananas are a great flat belly fruit

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Belly Fat: 6 Foods That Will Help You Burn Belly Fat

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.