Before It Skips A Beat, Protect Your Heart; Here's How

Even a small amount of physical activity can help in maintaining a good heart

Covid-19 may damage the heart muscle and affect its functions to increase the chances of getting heart attacks and strokes. With multiple lockdowns and restrictions on travel whether work or leisure, our mobility has been restricted. Due to the fear of the virus in the world outside, we have, especially our elders have confined themselves to home for an extended period, and in turn, this has changed their lifestyles and diet patterns to a great extent.

In avoiding social interactions, the regular visits to the doctors for timely health check-ups have taken a back seat that has put the vulnerable population at a greater risk of contracting heart diseases. In India, Cardiovascular diseases affect people across ages and are the leading cause of mortality in India. One in four deaths that happen is due to CVD with ischemic heart disease and stroke responsible for most deaths.

Numerous clinical studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus makes you susceptible to many life-threatening conditions. There are multiple reasons for this. One is that cells in the heart have angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 receptors where the coronavirus attaches before entering cells. The virus also affects veins and arteries, which can cause blood vessel inflammation to compromise blood flow to the heart or other parts of the body.

Heart damage can also be due to high levels of inflammation circulating inside the body. As the immune system fights the virus, the inflammatory process may damage some healthy tissues, including that of the heart. Further, even after recovering from the infection, we are at risk of cardiac troubles. Therefore, it is important to take care of your heart post-Covid-19 recovery.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, new norms, among them are, work from home, education on online platforms, and the hybrid model of work have led to life-altering patterns. Lack of exercise, unhealthy eating behaviour, weight gain, health comorbidities irrespective of age, and physical and mental fitness have ignited a renewed vigour in us to maintain a healthy regime and keep our hearts healthy amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Mentioned below are some healthy tips for you which can be practised to keep your heart healthy -

Incorporate a healthy heart diet on a day-to-day basis - A healthy diet low in saturated fats, salt, added sugar; high in fibre, and relatively higher protein can reduce the risk of heart diseases. Add a variety of fruit and vegetables to your day-to-day food. Consume healthy fats such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated abundant in avocados, nuts, fish, and sunflower seeds. Also, eating whole grain food instead of processed and packed food helps to keep your heart healthy.

Keep your cholesterol levels in control - It is vital to keep a check on the cholesterol levels in the body. Bad cholesterol that sticks to the wall of our arteries causes blockage leading to heart attack and stroke. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid overeating saturated and trans-fat as it may elevate blood cholesterol levels. If you are finding that lifestyle changes such as healthy diets, exercise, and other suggested methods are not enough to get your cholesterol levels under control, go for cholesterol-lowering medication. Get in touch with a professional to find out if you would benefit from medication.

Be physically active - It is recommended to spend at least 30 minutes exercising daily. Even a small amount of physical activity can help in maintaining a good heart. Do interval training, it is the best for your heart. It alternates short bursts of high-intensity effort with longer stretches of less-intense activity that have a good impact on the overall health of your heart. You should not start rigorous exercise after recovering from Covid, but you must be active. Take a walk, do appropriate yoga, and pranayama for good health.

Say no to alcohol and smoking - Last but not the least, avoid tobacco and alcohol to be healthy. While consuming alcohol can increase your chances of getting cardiovascular disease, the toxins present in cigarettes may damage the heart and blood vessels. Excessive alcohol intake can lead to heart attacks and strokes as well. If you are finding their consumption hard to stop, reach out for support.

Be regular with medications - COVID-19 have taught us the importance of health and we all know those who are co-morbid are at increased risk of covid related complications. Hence be regular with your follow ups. Technology by way of E consult or video consult has gained momentum. Many health monitoring devices have become common use gadgets which can help you track your disease. It's important to stick to the schedule of medications and health check-ups and be updated about vaccinations in adulthood including COVID-19.

In conclusion, listen to your heart, act in the above-mentioned ways to protect and keep it safe from vulnerabilities, adhere to doctor's advice, and seek timely treatment.

(Dr. Anant Pandhare, Medical Director – Dr. Hedgewar Hospital)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.