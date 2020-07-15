Beat Monsoon Related Hair Loss With These Diet Tips From Nutritionist

Add fenugreek seeds in coconut oil and apply on your scalp to reduce hair fall during monsoon

Hair loss is one of the most common problem that people experience during monsoon. Humidity during the monsoon can make your scalp oily. This makes you go for a head bath more than usual, which can rob your hair off its moisture. This in turn gives you dull hair, dandruff and hair fall. Following a proper monsoon hair care hygiene can be helpful in reducing this. Also there are a few nutrition-related tips that can target monsoon-related hair fall. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a few more tips in one of her recent Insta posts.

Hair fall during monsoon: How nutrition can help

Diwekar suggests the following tips to take care of hair fall during the rainy season.

1. Fenugreek seeds

Take some warm coconut oil and add fenugreek seeds to it. Let the oil cool down. Massage it on your scalp and leave it overnight. Also you can add fenugreek seeds to kadhi or khichdi. "Alternately, use it in tadka for veggies like pumpkin or to flavour your raita. The methi dana is especially useful if its a hormonal issue related hair loss (PCOD, etc) as it helps improve insulin response," writes Diwekar in her post.

Fenugreek seeds can help in reducing hormonal issure-related hair loss

2. Garden cress seeds

Also known as alive seeds, these can help in controlling hair loss, even the one that is associated with chemotherapy. You can soak aliv seeds in milk overnight. These iron-rich seeds can also be added to coconut laddoos with some ghee.

3. Nutmeg

A small pinch of nutmeg and some aliv seeds can be added to milk. Drink it at bedtime. It will provide you with Vitamin B6, folic acid and magnesium, thus preventing hair loss.

Other ingredients that can helpful

Make sure you include ghee in your diet. It contains essential fats that can nourish your hair and scalp.

Turmeric is the natural spice which has immunity boosting properties. It can help in preventing sickness and can keep you disease-free.

Eat a bowl of curd daily. Curd can also be topically applied to hair for natural nourishment. Curd provides good bacteria to your gut. It improves digestion and aids stronger immunity.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

