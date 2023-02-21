Bay Leaves Health Benefits: Manage Diabetes, Boost Eye Health And Much More With Tej Patta

Bay leaves can help you lower stress levels

There's a reason why our cuisine is loaded with spices. These delectable spices not only enhance the taste of food but also serve our health with various benefits. Do you know about the nutritive value of bay leaves? These humble leaves, also known as tej patta, are an important part of Indian cuisine. Right from biryani to soups, stews and other varieties of drool-worthy curries, this ingredient is a must. Apart from adding fragrance to the dishes, bay leaves also serve as age-old medicines packed with several nutrients. It's believed that bay leaves improve digestion, treat respiratory issues, fight various fungal infections and also acts as stressbusters. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra via her Instagram page Nutrition by Lovneet share some amazing benefits of bay leaves, let's take a look at these.

Do not miss these amazing benefits of bay leaves

1) These leaves contain a unique phytonutrient called parthenolide, which can quickly reduce inflammation.

2) The presence of linalool in bay leaves can help lower the level of stress hormones in the body.

3) Bay leaves are an excellent source of vitamin A, which is vital for healthy visual sight and skin health.

4) Caffeine acid and rutin are both important organic compounds, found in bay leaves, that enhance your heart health.

5) Bay leaves can help lower and manage glucose levels.

Not just bay leaves but here's another traditional ingredient that works wonders for your health, especially in winter. We are talking about raw turmeric. There are many reasons why raw turmeric should be one of your winter essentials. Another post on the same page "Nutrition by Lovneet," states why you must include this ingredient in your diet. Raw turmeric increases mucus production which naturally flushes out microbes that are responsible for clogging the respiratory tract. Its' antiviral and antibacterial properties help fight infection and deal with cough and cold. The caption reads, "Curcumin is a potent anti-inflammatory with specific lipoxygenase and COX-2 inhibiting properties decreasing both acute and chronic inflammation." Turmeric also helps in the detoxification of the body. The ongoing winter season may make you feel depressed but curcumin boosts levels of the brain hormone BDNF that ultimately help fight various degenerative processes in your brain.

You can always place your trust in these spices and make the most of them at home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.