Raw Turmeric: Here's Why This Traditional Ingredient Is A Winter Essential

Turmeric increases the production of enzymes that help in detoxification of the body

Ayurvedic medicine has traditionally used turmeric as a remedy for ailments like pain and weariness. In fact, it has been used in Southeast Asia for 4,000 years as a food flavoring. It is widely utilised as a contemporary conventional remedy for lowering inflammation and curing sickness because it has lately been dubbed a “superfood."

In one of her recent Instagram posts, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 4 reasons why raw turmeric should be one of your winter essentials. She writes, “As winter gets set to bite, look to traditional warming foods to keep the winter chills at bay. Raw turmeric is one of the best warming herbs to combat chill and the health issues related to it during winter season.”

Raw turmeric health benefits: 4 reasons why you should add this to your winter diet

1. Raw turmeric increases mucus production which naturally flushes out microbes that clog the respiratory tract. The antiviral and antibacterial properties of turmeric help fight infection and relieve the symptoms of cough and cold.

2. Curcumin is a potent anti-inflammatory with specific lipoxvgenase and COX-2 inhibiting properties decreasing both acute and chronic inflammation.

Raw turmeric can help you manage inflammation naturally

Photo Credit: iStock

3. We tend to eat and drink more during the winter season and the result is an overworked liver. Turmeric powder increases the production of enzymes that help in detoxification of the body.

4. Winter may cause winter-onset SAD or with low mood. Depression is linked to reduced levels of brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Curcumin boosts levels of the brain hormone BDNF, which increases the growth of new neurons and may help fight various degenerative processes in your brain.

Also read: From Treating Hyperpigmentation To Dryness, Heres Why Turmeric Should Be A Part Of Your Skincare Routine

Look at her post:

Add raw turmeric to your diet to access all of its amazing benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.