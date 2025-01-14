Here's Why You Should Start Your Day With Raw Turmeric

Raw turmeric is the fresh, unprocessed form of turmeric root, widely known for its vibrant orange-yellow colour and earthy, slightly bitter taste. Unlike dried turmeric powder, raw turmeric retains more of its natural oils and nutrients. It is packed with curcumin, a potent compound with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting properties. Eating raw turmeric in the morning is a healthy habit, as it can enhance digestion, improve metabolism, and prepare the body to combat oxidative stress throughout the day. Adding it to your morning routine in small quantities can significantly benefit your overall health. Keep reading as we share how exactly is it good for you.

10 Health benefits of starting your day with raw turmeric

1. Boosts immunity

Raw turmeric is rich in curcumin, which strengthens the immune system by reducing inflammation and fighting harmful pathogens. Starting your day with raw turmeric can enhance your body's ability to ward off infections, especially during flu seasons.

2. Improves digestion

Consuming raw turmeric stimulates bile production, aiding in the digestion of fats and promoting smoother digestion overall. Its natural anti-inflammatory properties can also soothe an irritated gut, reducing symptoms of bloating or discomfort.

3. Detoxifies the liver

Raw turmeric has natural detoxifying properties that promote liver health. It assists in flushing out toxins, reducing the load on the liver, and improving its overall function, making it an excellent addition to a morning detox routine.

4. Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation is linked to various diseases, including arthritis and heart disease. Raw turmeric's curcumin helps lower inflammation markers in the body, providing long-term protection against inflammatory conditions.

5. Enhances skin health

The antioxidants in raw turmeric combat free radicals, preventing premature aging and promoting radiant skin. Regular morning consumption can also help reduce acne and blemishes by purifying the blood.

6. Aids in weight management

Raw turmeric boosts metabolism and helps regulate blood sugar levels, which can be beneficial for weight management. Its ability to reduce fat accumulation and improve digestion makes it a great ally in weight loss journeys.

7. Supports heart health

Curcumin in raw turmeric improves cardiovascular health by reducing inflammation, lowering cholesterol levels, and improving endothelial function. Starting your day with turmeric can keep your heart healthier over time.

8. Promotes mental clarity

Raw turmeric is known to improve brain function by boosting the production a protein that supports neurone growth and repair. This can enhance memory, focus, and mental clarity when consumed regularly.

9. Balances blood sugar levels

For individuals with diabetes or pre-diabetes, raw turmeric can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Starting the day with it can help maintain stable energy levels throughout the day.

10. Combats oxidative stress

As a powerful antioxidant, curcumin neutralises free radicals that cause oxidative stress, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and diabetes. Eating raw turmeric in the morning prepares your body to fight daily oxidative damage.

Incorporating raw turmeric into your morning routine whether as part of a smoothie, tea, or simply chewed raw can have profound effects on your health. However, it's essential to consume it in moderation and consult a healthcare provider if you have specific health conditions or are on medications, as turmeric can interact with certain drugs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.