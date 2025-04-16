Bananas & 9 Other Foods That Can Help Lower Blood Pressure

Certain foods can help lower blood pressure naturally due to their high content of nutrients like potassium, magnesium, fibre, and antioxidants, which support blood vessel health, reduce sodium's effects, and promote better circulation. A balanced diet rich in these nutrients helps relax blood vessels, improve artery function, and reduce inflammation all of which contribute to lower blood pressure. Making these foods a regular part of your diet, along with reducing processed food intake and managing stress, can lead to significant improvements in blood pressure over time. Keep reading as we share a list of foods that can help lower your blood pressure.

Bananas and 9 other foods that can help lower blood pressure

1. Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium, a mineral that plays a key role in managing blood pressure. Potassium helps balance the effects of sodium by promoting its excretion through urine, easing tension in blood vessel walls.

2. Beets

Beets contain high levels of nitrates, which the body converts into nitric oxide—a compound that helps relax and widen blood vessels, improving blood flow and lowering blood pressure. Drinking beet juice or eating roasted beets has been shown to cause a short-term drop in blood pressure.

3. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are loaded with potassium, magnesium, and nitrates, all of which are beneficial for lowering blood pressure. Potassium balances sodium, magnesium supports muscle and nerve function, and nitrates enhance blood vessel flexibility.

4. Oats

Oats contain a type of soluble fibre called beta-glucan, which helps reduce both total cholesterol and blood pressure. Fibre improves blood vessel function and lowers inflammation, while beta-glucan specifically helps reduce the stiffness of arteries and supports better blood flow.

5. Garlic

Garlic is rich in allicin, a sulfur-containing compound that boosts nitric oxide production and relaxes blood vessels. Regular consumption of garlic raw or cooked can lead to a measurable drop in systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

6. Berries

Berries are packed with anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that improve blood vessel function and reduce oxidative stress. They help widen arteries and reduce stiffness, leading to better blood flow and lower blood pressure.

7. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which help lower blood pressure by reducing inflammation, improving blood vessel elasticity, and decreasing the production of substances that constrict blood vessels.

8. Pistachios

Pistachios are rich in potassium, magnesium, and healthy fats, all of which contribute to lower blood pressure. They help reduce peripheral vascular resistance and improve cholesterol profiles. Including a small handful of unsalted pistachios in your daily snack routine can offer cardiovascular support.

9. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a good source of calcium and probiotics, which are both linked to lower blood pressure. Calcium helps blood vessels contract and relax properly, while probiotics improve gut health and may help regulate blood pressure by influencing inflammation and metabolism.

10. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which stimulate nitric oxide production and promote blood vessel relaxation. Moderate consumption has been associated with lower blood pressure levels, thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Add these foods to your diet to reduce blood pressure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.