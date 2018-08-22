Bakra Eid 2018: Health Benefits of Goat Meat You Must Know This Eid-ul-Adha

Bakrid: Goat meat is a rich source of Vitamin A and Vitamin B12

Today, August 22, Bakra Eid 2018 is being celebrated. Also known as Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha, Bakra Eid is a significant festival celebrated by followers of Islam. Brakra Eid is one of the two Eids which are celebrated by Muslims in a year. As part of the celebration, devotees offer prayers at the mosque after sun rise. Another essential part of the celebration is animal sacrifice. Usually, the ritual is to sacrifice a goat. A grand feast is prepared thereafter. Goat meat is cooked and distributed among the poor, friends and family. A common belief is that on the day of Sacrifical Feast or Bakrid, no one should go hungry. When it comes to goat meat, a variety of recipes can be prepared, like mutton keema, mutton curry, mutton korma, mutton biryani etc. So, in this article, we talk about some amazing health benefits of goat meat, which you all must know. Let's see how beneficial eating goat meat is, since it is a significant part of Bakrid 2018.

Sacrifice of goat meat is an essential part of Bakra Eid 2018

Our nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta says that goat meat is an excellent source of protein, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin A. "Goat meat is one of the highest quality protein. Organ meat from goat is a good source of iron. Goat meat does contain cholesterol because it is red meat, hence people should take care of the portion size. As far you eat what your body needs, and your body is able to utilise it properly, it is going to be healthy for you," says Dr Rupali, while adding that you combine goat meat preparation with a lot of healthy vegetables in order to make for vitamin and fibre requirement of the body.

Goat meat health benefits on Eid-ul-Adha

1. Goat meat is red meat which has a number of health benefits, as far as it is consumed in limited amounts.

2. It is low in calories, saturated fat and cholesterol as compared to other red meats. Red meat is mostly considered to be unhealthy as it is high in saturated fat which can contribute to increase in cholesterol levels in the body, thus being harmful for heart health. Goat meat has low saturated fat and will not necessarily pose any risks of heart health.

Goat meat has lesser saturated fat as compared to other red meats

3. Goat meat can help in reducing inflammation in the body.

4. Goat meat is a rich source of iron. Deficiency of iron can lead to anemia.

5. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, eating goat meat can be helpful as it is good because it has higher content of potassium and lower sodium levels. People with high blood pressure can consume goat meat, but only in limited amounts.

6. Goat meat is leaner and has lesser calories, which means that people trying to stick to a weight loss diet can also have it occasionally.

7. Content of Vitamin B12 in goat meat helps in keeping body's blood and nerve cells healthy.

8. Phosphorus-rich goat meat can help in keeping the bones healthy.

So this Bakra Eid 2018, enjoy goat meat guilt-free! A very Eid Mubarak to all of you!

(Dr Rupali Datta is Consultant Nutritionist at Fortis Escorts)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.