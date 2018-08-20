Bakra Eid: Top Ways To Celebrate Bakra Eid In A Healthier Way

Some Traditional Healthy dishes you should prepare on Bakra Eid

Highlights Bakra Eid is one of the most important festivals of Muslims Eid-al-Adha 2018 will be celebrated across India on August 23 Sheer Khurma is a traditional dessert prepared on this day

Eid al-Adha, Bakrid or Bakra Eid is one of the most important festivals of Muslims and falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the lunar year. It is also when Hajj, a pilgrimage in which all able-bodied Muslims are required to complete once in their lives, takes place. Eid-al-Adha 2018 will be celebrated across India on August 23, the Jama Masjid said. The day is dedicated to the great sacrifice made to the Prophet by his devotee signifying his faith and devotion. Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, celebrations usually last for three days. Muslims sacrifice a male goat on the final day and feast on it to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim's supreme sacrifice and God's compassion towards him.

Also read: Eid 2018: 9 Healthy Ways to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The significance of the festival lies in the sacrifice of an animal which is then feasted upon. The animal is gifted to friends and family, distributed among the poor, while, a part of it is cooked at home. This distribution is done to ensure that no impoverished person is left without an opportunity to partake the meat.

Delicious delicacies are prepared to commemorate this day. Some of the most delicious dishes which are prepared on this day are mutton biryani, mutton korma, mutton keema, bhuni kaleji, as well as a wide range of desserts like sheer khurma and kheer.

Advertisement

Also read: Eid ul Fitr 2018: 5 Best Tips To Detoxify After A Heavy Eid Feast

Some healthy dishes you should try this Bakra Eid:

1. Mutton Biryani: Eid celebrations are incomplete without the quintessential mutton biryani. The joy of filling oneself with fragrant basmati rice loaded with traditional Indian spices and mutton marinated in yogurt is above all. Biryani is a healthy option as well; it has all the necessary carbs, proteins, vitamins, minerals and healthy fat.

2. Smoothies: This Bakra Eid eat delicious yet healthy food. Making your own nutrient rich smoothie will not take as long as preparing most meals. You can prepare it with dates, nuts, milk, and fruits. It will help you feel full for a long time and energetic as well.

Opt for healthier food options this Bakra Eid

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Sheer Khurma: Sheer Khurma is a traditional delicious dessert dish made during the festival of Eid. This Eid you can add make the dish healthier by replacing refined sugar with jaggery sugar. Sheer means milk and Khurma means dates in Persian and that is essentially what the kheer is composed of. The addition dry fruits like pistachio, cashews, almonds and raisins make it a rich, creamy and an enticing dessert.

Prepare sheer khurma with healthy and nutritious ingredients

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Eid Al-Fitr 2018: Top Ways To Make Your Sheer Khurma Healthier This Eid

4. Chicken Korma: Trust me Chicken Korma is also healthy. The medicinal effects of healthy ingredients like turmeric, cumin, garlic and ginger that goes into the korma can be good for you. Spicy curries are particularly good for boosting your body's natural immunity and fighting off colds. The creamy texture and a dish packed with spices make it all the more heavenly.