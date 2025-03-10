Badshah's New Video Shocks Netizens; Many Speculate Cause Behind His Weight Loss

Badshah is a popular singer, songwriter, performer, businessman and so on. Recently, Badshah has received attention online for his amazing physical transformation. In a latest video shared on his clothing website's Instagram account, Badshah appears much leaner and has netizens wondering who he is! While some compared him to AP Dhillon (another singer and songwriter with a leaner built), some suggested he might be taking Ozempic.

Badshah appears to have lost his weight over sometime and has shared his journey and new look every once in a while. Losing significant weight takes commitment and consistency. You can too take that step today towards a healthier tomorrow and improve your health. Below we list some tips you can follow to get started.

Here are some effective tips to help you achieve your weight loss goals

Protein helps keep you full for longer, reduces cravings, and prevents muscle loss while you lose fat. Include lean meats, eggs, fish, legumes, tofu, and dairy in your meals to boost satiety and metabolism. Minimise processed foods high in sugar, unhealthy fats, and refined carbs. Whole foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats provide essential nutrients and keep you full longer. Even healthy foods can lead to weight gain if consumed in excess. Use smaller plates, measure portions, and be mindful of serving sizes to avoid overeating. Fibre slows digestion, stabilises blood sugar, and keeps you fuller for longer. Include fibre-rich foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lentils, and seeds in your daily meals. Drinking enough water can boost metabolism, reduce hunger, and prevent overeating. Aim for at least 8–10 glasses of water daily, and opt for water instead of sugary drinks. Cutting back on added sugars and refined carbs like white bread, pasta, and sweets can prevent blood sugar spikes and crashes, reducing cravings and promoting fat loss. A combination of strength training and cardio is essential for effective weight loss. Strength training preserves muscle while burning fat, while cardio (like walking, running, or cycling) increases calorie expenditure. Lack of sleep and high stress levels can lead to hormonal imbalances that promote weight gain. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night and practice stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing. Avoid extreme diets or quick fixes. Focus on long-term, sustainable changes to prevent regaining lost weight. Set realistic goals, track progress, and stay patient with your journey.

Incorporate these tips in your routine today to achieve your ideal weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.