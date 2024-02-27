Avoid These Foods Before Bed For Optimum Sleep

A large meal before bed can overwork your digestive system and lead to discomfort and disrupted sleep

Getting good sleep is essential for better overall health. Our body requires good sleep to fully recover and be ready for the next day. It's important to understand which foods are bad for your health. Certain foods eaten right before bed can prevent you from having a restful night's sleep. In this article, we examine a list of foods that should be avoided for better sleep and overall well-being.

12 Foods you shouldn't consume before bed for better sleep:

1. Caffeine

Consuming caffeine before bed can disrupt your sleep cycle and make it difficult to fall asleep. Instead of caffeinated drinks, opt for herbal teas like chamomile or decaffeinated versions of your favourite beverages.

2. Spicy foods

Spicy foods can trigger heartburn and indigestion, leading to discomfort and disrupted sleep. To avoid this, choose milder options for your evening meal.

3. Alcohol

While alcohol may make you feel relaxed initially, it can disrupt your sleep patterns and lead to fragmented sleep throughout the night. Instead, try a warm cup of non-caffeinated tea or a glass of water before bed.

4. Heavy and fatty foods

Foods high in fat can take longer to digest, leading to discomfort and disrupted sleep. Opt for lighter options like lean proteins, vegetables, and whole grains for your evening meal.

5. Sugary foods

Consuming sugary foods before bed can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels and disrupt your body's natural sleep cycle. Choose fruits or yogurt for a sweet treat instead.

6. Processed or fried foods

These types of foods can be difficult for your body to digest and may lead to discomfort or indigestion, impacting your quality of sleep. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods instead.

7. Foods high in salt

Consuming foods high in salt can lead to dehydration and disrupted sleep. Choose low-sodium options for your evening meal, such as lean proteins, vegetables, and whole grains.

8. Canned or packaged soups

These convenience foods often contain high levels of sodium, which can disrupt your body's natural sleep cycle. Instead, opt for homemade soups with fresh ingredients.

9. Red meat

Red meat is rich in protein and can be difficult for your body to digest, leading to discomfort and disrupted sleep. Choose lean proteins like poultry or fish for your evening meal.

10. Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks can cause bloating and discomfort, making it difficult to fall asleep. Opt for still water or herbal teas instead.

11. High-acidic foods

Foods high in acidity, such as tomatoes or citrus fruits, can trigger heartburn and indigestion, leading to disrupted sleep. Choose lower-acid options for your evening meal.

12. Large meals

Consuming a large meal before bed can overwork your digestive system and lead to discomfort and disrupted sleep. Instead, opt for smaller, balanced meals throughout the day and avoid eating right before bedtime.

Along with avoiding these foods, make sure to also follow a balanced diet and maintain a gap of 2-3 between your last meal before bed and sleeping.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.