Avoid These 6 Things To Prevent Fatty Liver Disease

Smoking can be bad for your liver health

Unfortunately, with our busy schedules, we often neglect our health. This unhealthy lifestyle opens the door to a host of health problems. One such common health issues is fatty liver. Contrary to popular belief, it's not just alcohol which is to blame. In an Instagram Reel, nutritionist Dr Vishakha spills the beans on the surprising reasons behind fatty liver disease and gave us the lowdown on how to reverse it. In the video, the doctor shares the do's and don'ts to keep fatty liver at bay.

Avoid these to prevent fatty liver

Let's talk about all those things which we must avoid right away. Below is the list of the don't advised by Dr Vishakha:

1. Stop processed food:

In order to achieve a healthy liver, we must avoid all kinds of packaged food like chips, biscuits, and cakes.

2. Stop sugar:

Excessive sugar intake, particularly in sugary drinks, can have detrimental effects on the liver.

3. Reduce the consumption of cereals:

While cereals may seem like a convenient breakfast choice, Dr Vishakaha advises against them for a healthier liver.

4. Stop smoking and drinking:

It's no secret that smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can wreak havoc on your liver's health.

5. Stop using seed oils:

Seed oils are canola, corn, cottonseed, soybean, sunflower, safflower, grapeseed and rice bran are harmful to the liver.

6. Stop painkillers:

Common painkillers like paracetamol and tylenol can cause liver damage. The nutritionist suggests avoiding these painkillers.

In addition to this, the doctor suggests some pointers to incorporate into our lifestyle for a healthy liver. Below is the list of all those suggestions:

1. Drop weight: Shedding some kilos can help in attaining a healthier liver.

2. Intermittent fasting: By limiting the window of eating, such as 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating, we can have a fit liver.

3. Drink black coffee daily: Incorporating one or two cups of black coffee into your routine can have liver benefits.

4. Include fibre in diet: Adding fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can promote better liver health.

5. Adding supplements: Supplements like milk thistle, glutathione, omega 3, vitamin E, and carnitine are beneficial for the liver. But these supplements should only be taken under clinical supervision.

So, now that you have all the necessary information, change your lifestyle today so that the next sonography gives you positive results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.