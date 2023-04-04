Avoid These 5 Diet Mistakes To Stay Healthy This Summer

Add enough seasonal foods to your summer diet

With the onset of the summer season, you've got to make some changes in your diet and lifestyle. It's advisable to drink more water, stay healthy and wear lightweight, soft cotton clothes during this time of the year. You should eat well, apply sunscreen and cover your face to avoid sunburn. While most of us will also turn to ice creams, kulfis and other coolers to get some relief from the heat, it's advisable to avoid certain diet mistakes that you may end up making in the coming time. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares Instagram Stories listing the diet mistakes one must avoid in the summer season.

Here are five diet mistakes you must avoid in summer

1) Drinking insufficient water

Not just the summer season, this is a thumb rule for every season. You must drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration. However, it's suggested that you must have more water and other healthy juices or fluids in the summer season.

2) Consuming salty snacks

Well, not many people are aware of it. This is a bad time to consume too many salty snacks. Why? Lovneet states that when you consume salty food items, particularly packaged chips and cookies, the body retains water to dilute the salt content. So, that's how the body keeps needing more and more water.

3) Overindulging in high-calorie drinks

Do not indulge in high-calorie drinks. Try to opt for natural coolers like nimbu pani or fresh lime juice.

4) Going on a crash diet

Avoid going on a crash diet during summer. An empty stomach may make you dizzy.

5) Ignoring seasonal fruits

Every seasonal fruit has its importance. You must never ignore seasonal fruits like watermelon and mangoes among others available during this time of the year.

Now that the summer season has started, make wise lifestyle choices and take care of your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.