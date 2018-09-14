Australian Scientist Reveal New Virus Linked To Kidney Disease

A new virus could help solve major problems faced by kidney transplant patients, improve lives of a vast number of people

Health | | Updated: September 14, 2018 15:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Australian Scientist Reveal New Virus Linked To Kidney Disease

At least 18 per cent of adults are affected by kidney disease.

Highlights

  1. A new virus may help in treatment of chronic and childhood kidney failure
  2. At least 18 per cent of adults are affected by kidney disease
  3. The virus appears to be highly specific to the kidney

Scientists in Australia have discovered a new virus which causes kidney disease in mice that may help in diagnosis and treatment of chronic and childhood kidney failure. The researchers performed a cutting edge DNA sequencing diagnostic on some immune-compromised laboratory mice that had died younger than expected and discovered the presence of the previously indeterminable parvovirus. The discovery was published on Friday in science journal, Cell. Australia's Centenary Institute discovered the new virus in collaboration with researchers at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

90bv1t38

The new virus appears to be highly specific to the kidney
Photo Credit: iStock

It could help solve major problems faced by kidney transplant patients, improve lives of a vast number of people, Xinhua quoted Ben Roediger from Centenary as saying.

At least 18 per cent of adults are affected by kidney disease.

"The virus appears to be highly specific to the kidney, which means we can potentially exploit its surface protein to develop gene therapies for inherited childhood kidney disease," Roediger said.

ns9k6as

18 per cent of adults are affected by kidney disease.
Photo Credit: iStock

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kidney diseaseKidney Ailmentnew virus

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ex-ISRO ScientistChandrababu NaiduTamil NewsNews in BanglaKeralaSardar SinghMarazzoLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusManmarziyaaniPhone XS iPhone XR HuaweiYouTubeMi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominosFlipkartAmazonPaytmEarphonesWatchesKitchen ChimneyHair FallAshu Maharaj

................................ Advertisement ................................