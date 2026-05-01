Australia Eliminates Trachoma As A Public Health Issue, India Did It In 2024; Here's How

In a significant global health milestone, Australia has officially eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, becoming the 30th country to achieve this feat, according to the World Health Organization. This preventable bacterial eye disease, once a major cause of blindness worldwide, continues to disproportionately affect vulnerable and underserved populations.

Trachoma is caused by repeated infection with Chlamydia trachomatis, leading to scarring of the eyelid, inward-turning eyelashes, and eventual blindness if untreated. It spreads through contact with infected eye or nasal discharge, often exacerbated by poor hygiene, overcrowding, and limited access to clean water.

Australia's achievement comes just two years after India was validated by the WHO for eliminating trachoma as a public health problem in 2024, marking a major public health victory for the country.

Both nations followed a long, sustained path of surveillance, treatment, and community-level interventions. Their success offers a blueprint for other countries still battling this neglected tropical disease.

What Is Trachoma And Why It Matters

Trachoma remains the world's leading infectious cause of preventable blindness. Repeated infections, especially during childhood, cause irreversible damage to the eyes. Globally, it has blinded around 1.9 million people and continues to be a public health issue in dozens of countries.

Environmental factors such as poor sanitation, lack of access to clean water, and inadequate hygiene practices play a critical role in its spread.

Australia's Elimination Journey

Australia's success is particularly notable because it is a high-income country where trachoma persisted in remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities long after disappearing elsewhere.

According to the WHO, the country intensified its efforts through the National Trachoma Management Programme, launched in 2006. The programme implemented the WHO-recommended SAFE strategy (Surgery, Antibiotics, Facial cleanliness, and Environmental improvement).

Regular screening of at-risk communities, targeted antibiotic treatment, and improvements in water, sanitation, and housing significantly reduced infection rates. Government data shows prevalence among children aged 5-9 years dropped dramatically from 14.9% in 2009 to just 1.5% in 2024.

Health Minister Mark Butler said, "The elimination of trachoma in Australia marks a major milestone for the eye health of our communities... it is helping to protect sight, wellbeing and quality of life." He further credited community-led efforts, noting that Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations and local health workers played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone.

India's Success Story: Eliminated In 2024

India's elimination of trachoma as a public health problem in 2024 was the result of decades-long efforts that began as early as 1963 with a national control programme. The country integrated trachoma control into the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI), scaling up interventions across rural and underserved regions.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "India's elimination of trachoma... is a testimony to the country's commitment to alleviating suffering." The WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, Saima Wazed, highlighted that India's success stemmed from strong leadership, effective surveillance, and widespread promotion of hygiene and sanitation practices.

By 2018, trachoma prevalence in India had dropped to just 0.008%, a dramatic decline from earlier decades.

The SAFE Strategy: A Global Blueprint

Both India and Australia relied heavily on the WHO's SAFE strategy, which remains the cornerstone of global trachoma elimination efforts:

Surgery for advanced cases (trichiasis)

for advanced cases (trichiasis) Antibiotics to clear infection

to clear infection Facial cleanliness to reduce transmission

to reduce transmission Environmental improvement, including water and sanitation access

This integrated approach addresses both medical treatment and the social determinants of health, making it effective across diverse settings.

Why This Matters For Global Health

Australia and India's achievements highlight that trachoma elimination is possible with sustained political commitment, community engagement, and investment in public health infrastructure.

However, the disease still persists in 39 countries, primarily affecting the poorest communities. The WHO's neglected tropical diseases roadmap (2021-2030) aims to eliminate trachoma globally, and these milestones provide critical momentum toward that goal.

The elimination of trachoma in both Australia and India underscores a powerful public health lesson: preventable diseases can be defeated through persistence, partnerships, and people-centric interventions. While the milestone marks the end of trachoma as a public health problem in these countries, continued surveillance and hygiene efforts remain essential to prevent its return.

As more nations move toward elimination, the combined experiences of India and Australia offer a proven roadmap, one that blends science, sanitation, and sustained community action.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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